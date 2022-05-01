“Poor for like 6 games in a row” – Chelsea fans question why 30-year-old star is named in line-up against Everton despite bad performances

Chelsea fans have questioned Thomas Tuchel's decision to start Edouard Mendy for their game against Everton on Sunday in the Premier League.

The Senegalese shot-stopper won the UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year award for his hugely impressive debut campaign last year with the Blues.

The 30- year-old perhaps hasn't hit the heights of that season this time around with some shaky performances in goal for Chelsea.

His display against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final at Stamford Bridge was unconvincing.

Mendy made a mistake during the game, gifting Karim Benzema a vital goal.

Mendy starts in goal against an Everton side that are in huge need of goals and vital points as they battle against the huge risk of relegation.

Many Blues fans have wanted to see Kepa Arrizabalaga come into the side and have vented their frustrations with the selection of Mendy on Twitter:

KELLY. @Kelvinarthur__ @ChelseaFC Mendy has been poor for like 6 games in a row, replace him with Arrizabalaga. @ChelseaFC Mendy has been poor for like 6 games in a row, replace him with Arrizabalaga.

Emmylou @olujobi_emmy @ChelseaFC I still want Mendy to be dropped. That guy is dropping poor performances week in week out but yet I don't know Tuchel keeps starting him @ChelseaFC I still want Mendy to be dropped. That guy is dropping poor performances week in week out but yet I don't know Tuchel keeps starting him

Jeune Homme @Hey_itsAbdul @ChelseaFC Do we have to start Mendy every game? Give kepa a chance man! @ChelseaFC Do we have to start Mendy every game? Give kepa a chance man!

Graced Mandy Chelsea💙💙. @Mandyhillstone . God punish you. Such games he should be the one doing the goal keeping ala @ChelseaFC Kepa is always an option. God punish you. Such games he should be the one doing the goal keeping ala @ChelseaFC Kepa is always an option 😏😏. God punish you. Such games he should be the one doing the goal keeping ala

MANSHERRY of Ode_Remø @mansherry_YOMI

Again ☹️🥺🫣?



Please, rest this guy. He hasn't been doing things right lately 🙄! @ChelseaFC Mendy?Again ☹️🥺🫣?Please, rest this guy. He hasn't been doing things right lately 🙄! @ChelseaFC Mendy?Again ☹️🥺🫣?Please, rest this guy. He hasn't been doing things right lately 🙄!

onlyhands👊 @jimmycfcf @ChelseaFC Why is pendy starting? He’s hundred percent going to concede today @ChelseaFC Why is pendy starting? He’s hundred percent going to concede today

Everton need to replicate their Merseyside Derby performance against Chelsea

Everton showed signs of life at Anfield last weekend

It was perhaps the best performance under Frank Lampard since he took over as the Toffees showed glimpses of fight against Liverpool on April 24 at Anfield.

They would eventually become undone by the Reds' hugely impressive attack in the second-half but Everton were admirable in their defensive display.

Hence, the Toffees will be well advised to follow suit against Thomas Tuchel's men who possess a similar possession style of that of Jurgen Klopp's side.

Frank Lampard needs points thick and fast and although they do boast two games in hand over Leeds United in the Premier League table, their situation is ominous.

That is because their run-in has some difficult fixtures for Everton to try and get points on the board.

Alongside hosting Chelsea at Goodison Park, Lampard's men face a tricky Leicester City side.

They also do battle against an impressive Crystal Palace side and on the final game of the season Lampard's side travel to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal.

The Gunners are embroiled in a top four race and therefore that match could have implications on both the top and bottom half of the table.

Everton face Chelsea needing to put the pressure from the get-go. If they go a goal down, it could be a long day for the Toffees.

If the Toffees are relegated at the end of the season, it will be the first time in their history.

Edited by Nived Zenith