"Poor man's Peter Crouch" - Richard Keys says Manchester United attacker is club's worst-ever player since 1968

BeIN Sports presenter Richard Keys has said that Wout Weghorst is the worst player seen playing for Manchester United since the late 1960s.

Weghorst was one of the three players the Red Devils signed during the winter transfer window. He was brought in as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left by mutual consent in November last year.

The Netherlands international has divided opinion since joining Manchester United in January. Many deem his contribution of two goals and assists apiece in 16 games to be poor for a centre-forward, but several fans have been impressed with his work rate.

Keys is someone who has been very critical of Weghorst since the striker's arrival at Old Trafford. He claimed that the 30-year-old is a very average player following the Old Trafford outfit's 7-0 Premier League loss against Liverpool last weekend.

The BeIN Sports presenter continued his attack on Weghorst by labeling him a poor man's Peter Crouch ahead of the Red Devils' clash against Southampton on Sunday (March 12). He also said that the Dutchman is the worst player he has seen don the famous red kit since 1968.

"He (Weghorst) is the worst I've seen in a United jersey and bear in mind I can take you all the way back to 1968," Keys said on BeIN Sports. "I have watched a lot of players wear that United jersey, and I find his inclusion in this side baffling. (He's a) poor man's Peter Crouch."

Reacting to Keys comparing Weghorst to Crouch, Andy Gray, who was also present in the BeIN Sports studio, passed on a witty remark, saying:

"Peter won't be happy with that."

Keys has criticised Weghorst on more than a few occasions already. He notably said last month that having Weghorst in the starting line-up is like playing with ten men.

How did Manchester United's Wout Weghorst fare against Southampton?

While Richard Keys has been critical of Wout Weghorst, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag certainly does not agree with that opinion. The manager handed Weghorst his eighth consecutive league start against Southampton on Sunday.

However, the Burnley loan star was taken off just before half-time as Ten Hag was forced to change his plans after Casemiro was sent off. Weghorst continues his search for his first Premier League goal for the Red Devils.

The Dutchman is expected to return to Burnley at the end of the season. It remains to be seen if the Old Trafford outfit will sign him permanently.

