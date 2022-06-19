"Poor reflection on the player" "Doesn't have the mentality" - Manchester United fans left fuming as top target reportedly rejects Old Trafford move 

Manchester United fans have reacted angrily to reports that Ajax defender Jurrien Timber has turned down the chance to move to Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old centre-back has been consistently linked with a move to the Red Devils this summer. The transfer would have reunited him with former coach Erik ten Hag.

However, according to newspaper De Telegraaf, the deal to bring the Dutch international to Manchester United is "dead in the water," with Ajax set to offer the youngster a new contract.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad - The Timber/United deal is dead in the water. Since last night, the agents of the player are in contact with Ajax who are now ready to offer him a new deal. [ - The Timber/United deal is dead in the water. Since last night, the agents of the player are in contact with Ajax who are now ready to offer him a new deal. [ @telegraaf , Van der Kraan] 🚨 - The Timber/United deal is dead in the water. Since last night, the agents of the player are in contact with Ajax who are now ready to offer him a new deal. [@telegraaf, Van der Kraan] https://t.co/ilZaPBntaS

According to The Mirror (per The Metro), Ten Hag has been left stunned by Timber's decision not to join his new project. The defender is concerned that he won't be a first-choice centre-back, and that would hamper his chances of being a first-team player for The Netherlands at the World Cup later this year.

Dutch national team boss Louis van Gaal has insisted that his players should be playing regularly for their clubs if they want to be selected for the Qatar showpiece. This makes it unlikely that Timber will move, meaning United have to look at other alternatives.

Naturally, fans of Manchester United were extremely disappointed by Timber's reported rejection. They took to Twitter to vent their frustrations at the club's lack of transfer business so far this summer:

EDWARDS @rodedwards123 @TheEuropeanLad @telegraaf Poor reflection on the player if he’s allowing his national coach to dictate where he plays, and hasn’t got the self belief that he can put himself in the starting eleven under his previous manager @TheEuropeanLad @telegraaf Poor reflection on the player if he’s allowing his national coach to dictate where he plays, and hasn’t got the self belief that he can put himself in the starting eleven under his previous manager

P1100G @P1100G @TheEuropeanLad @telegraaf Tbf I wouldnt really want him again, this has really shown he doesnt have the mentality to play at United in premier league if he doesnt back himself to get in our team @TheEuropeanLad @telegraaf Tbf I wouldnt really want him again, this has really shown he doesnt have the mentality to play at United in premier league if he doesnt back himself to get in our team

NCobain @NCobainnnn @TheEuropeanLad @telegraaf Hard to believe Timber doesn't back himself to think he wouldn't start for this United side. He'd easily walk into three roles in that team. Would be interesting if LVG didn't pick him out of spite for playing for United because that's all it would be. @TheEuropeanLad @telegraaf Hard to believe Timber doesn't back himself to think he wouldn't start for this United side. He'd easily walk into three roles in that team. Would be interesting if LVG didn't pick him out of spite for playing for United because that's all it would be.

Jaap Stam backs Erik ten Hag to succeed at Manchester United if he is backed in the transfer market

Former Manchester United player Jaap Stam has backed his fellow Dutchman to make a big impact at Old Trafford following a miserable couple of seasons for the Old Trafford outfit.

With another Dutch star, Frenkie de Jong, heavily linked with a big move from Barcelona, Stam has claimed that Ten Hag's vision needs to be backed in the transfer market.

Stam told The Guardian:

"We all know what he can do and what he has done over in Holland with Ajax. Hopefully he can do the same now with United.

"Obviously, there are certain things that will need to be there for him to help him, maybe in terms of different players and personnel. But I think he's done a good job in Holland."

Imad 🥤 @imadafc Erik Ten Hag trying to convince players to join United: Erik Ten Hag trying to convince players to join United: https://t.co/fzmTBpO9wA

United's failure to qualify for the Champions League may hamper the club's ability to attract the very top players. However, Stam believes his old club need to improve in numerous areas on the pitch to fit into the Dutch style of play. He added:

"In Holland, we always say that every player in every position needs to be able to play football.

"So a centre-back needs to be able to dribble forward, to be the extra man in midfield, to have that pass. We try to educate players to be able to do everything."

