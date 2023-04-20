Pope Francis presented with a signed jersey of Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez

The Mayor of Manchester Andy Burham presented Pope Francis with a signed jersey of Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez. Pope Francis received the gift at the Vatican.

Pope Francis was born in Argentina and is an avid football fan. Martinez was a part of the La Albiceleste team that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Apart from that, the central defender is one of the best Argentine players in the Premier League at this point in time.

After the Red Devils were informed about Burham's visit to the Vatican, they organized to deliver the shirt signed by Martinez.

The central defender, however, has suffered an injury. He got a broken metatarsal bone during the Red Devils' UEFA Europa League first-leg clash against Sevilla. Martinez will remain sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Since his summer move from Ajax, Lisandro Martinez has been a rock at the back for Erik ten Hag's side. He has helped the team keep 20 clean sheets in 45 appearances.

In his absence, Manchester United will have to rely on the duo of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof as Raphael Varane is also ruled out for several weeks after suffering an injury against Sevilla.

Martinez recently underwent surgery and posted a message on social media, writing (via United's website):

“Everything went really well, thanks to God! Many thanks for all of your messages. Now focusing on the recovery.”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke ahead of the clash against Sevilla

Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are set to take on Sevilla next in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals. The first leg at Old Trafford ended in a 2-2 draw. Marcel Sabitzer scored a brace for the Red Devils in the game.

Ten Hag addressed the media ahead of the clash at Seville. He was asked about the squad's mood ahead of the massive game. The Dutch manager said (via United's website):

“Very good. They’re really looking forward [to it]. I think the spirit is fantastic. We know why we are here. Last week, we drew so tomorrow we have to win, because we want to go a round further.”

United will miss four key players for the clash. Apart from Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, Marcus Rashford (injured) and Bruno Fernandes (suspended) are also sidelined.

Poll : 0 votes