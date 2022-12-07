Portugal 6-1 Switzerland: Player ratings as Goncalo Ramos hat-trick fires Selecao into the quarter-finals | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Portugal demolished Switzerland 6-1 in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, 6 December, to set-up a quarter-final clash with Morocco.

Goncalo Ramos netted an incredible hat-trick, with Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro, and Rafael Leao also scoring a goal each, as Selecao wiped the floor with the hapless Nati.

Much of the pre-match news centered on Cristiano Ronaldo being benched for the clash, but the 37-year-old was hardly missed.

Ramos, making his FIFA World Cup debut in the game, got Portugal underway with a thumping finish from close range in the 17th minute.

Pepe made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute from a corner with a sumptuous header before Ramos added a third after the break, in the 51st minute, with an easy finish from close range.

Guerreiro made it four for Portugal by rounding off a wonderful counter-attack with an equally devastating finish into the top-right corner (55th minute).

Just three minutes later, Manuel Akanji pulled a goal back for Switzerland from a corner. But their celebrations were short-lived when Ramos netted his hat-trick to restore their four-goal advantage (67th minute).

However, there was time for more, with substitute Leao adding a sixth with a terrific finish from the edge of the box, in the second minute of injury time. This capped off a sizzling performance from the Euro 2016 champions.

Portugal face Morocco in the quarter-finals on Saturday while Switzerland's promising FIFA World Cup campaign ended in a whimper.

Here are the player ratings for both teams:

Portugal Player Ratings

Diogo Costa - 7/10

He won't have easier games than this, although Costa had no choice with Akanji's goal.

Diego Dalot - 8/10

A force to be reckoned with on the right flank, charging up and down the pitch with electric pace and infectious energy.

Pepe - 8/10

The veteran doubled Portugal's advantage with a fabulous header and was rarely tested in defense.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 39 - Portugal defender Pepe is now the oldest ever player to score in a knockout stage game at the #FIFAWorldCup (39 years & 283 days old). Appetite. 39 - Portugal defender Pepe is now the oldest ever player to score in a knockout stage game at the #FIFAWorldCup (39 years & 283 days old). Appetite. https://t.co/jHpufdLLIF

Ruben Dias - 6.5/10

The Manchester City ace had a breeze with Switzerland offering no threat from open play. He managed just one tackle in the entire game.

Raphael Guerreiro - 8/10

He netted Portugal's fourth of the evening with a thumping finish into the top corner. The defender also had a 94 percent passing accuracy and provided an assist for his team's last goal, to go along with his won strike.

Sofascore @SofascoreINT | FOCUS



Raphaël Guerreiro impressed on the left flank for Portugal tonight:



54 touches

1 goal

2 shots/1 on target (0.32 total xG)

1 assist

2 key passes

29/31 accurate passes

⚔️ 4/6 duels won

8.2 Sofascore rating







#PORSUI #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup | FOCUSRaphaël Guerreiro impressed on the left flank for Portugal tonight:54 touches1 goal2 shots/1 on target (0.32 total xG)1 assist2 key passes29/31 accurate passes⚔️ 4/6 duels won8.2 Sofascore rating 🔎 | FOCUSRaphaël Guerreiro impressed on the left flank for Portugal tonight:👌 54 touches⚽️ 1 goal🎯 2 shots/1 on target (0.32 total xG)🅰️ 1 assist🔑 2 key passes👟 29/31 accurate passes⚔️ 4/6 duels won📈 8.2 Sofascore rating👏👏#PORSUI #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/dJErf8DTeM

Otavio - 7.5/10

An efficient performance in midfield. His backward flip also set Portugal on the counter which resulted in Guerreiro's goal. Mainly operating in the left field, he engaged in nine ground duels, winning four.

William Carvalho - 7/10

He passed the ball around well but nothing spectacular from him.

Bernardo Silva - 6/10

Uncharacteristically quiet on a goal-crazy night for Portugal. He gave just one cross in the entire match, that too, inaccurate.

Bruno Fernandes - 8.5/10

Once again the creative hub for his team, he set up Pepe for their second with a lovely delivery from a corner. While not having a shot at goal himself, he gave five accurate long balls and two accurate crosses.

Goncalo Ramos - 10/10

An incredible hat-trick on his World Cup debut and an assist to boot as well. Also, he already has more goals in the knockout stages than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo combined!

Goncalo Ramos. Remember the name!

B/R Football @brfootball GONÇALO RAMOS WITH THE FIRST HAT TRICK OF THE 2022 WORLD CUP GONÇALO RAMOS WITH THE FIRST HAT TRICK OF THE 2022 WORLD CUP 🎩 https://t.co/CGWZ5KVwUT

Joao Felix - 8/10

He struggled to offer a direct threat but props to him for assisting twice.

OptaJose @OptaJose , after José Torres against Brazil in 1966 and Bruno Fernandes against Ghana in 2022, and the first to do so in a knockout match. Stellar. 2 - João Félix is the third player to provide two assists in the same World Cup game for Portugal, after José Torres against Brazil in 1966 and Bruno Fernandes against Ghana in 2022, and the first to do so in a knockout match. Stellar. 2 - João Félix is the third player to provide two assists in the same World Cup game for Portugal 🇵🇹, after José Torres against Brazil in 1966 and Bruno Fernandes against Ghana in 2022, and the first to do so in a knockout match. Stellar. https://t.co/kXZ7PTU7Jp

Substitutes

Cristiano Ronaldo - 6/10

A cool finish from range was ruled out as he was clearly offside.

Ricardo Horta - 6/10

Not enough impact in the closing stages.

Vitinha - 6.5/10

He won a corner for Portugal in the final minute, which he took himself and Dias mistimed his header from it.

Ruben Neves - 6/10

He kept the ball moving as Portugal pushed for more goals in the closing stages.

Rafael Leao - 8/10

The AC Milan talisman scored the best goal of the night. Sheer class.

Switzerland were no match for their opponent's brilliance

Switzerland Player Ratings

Yann Sommer - 3/10

Poor Sommer. He was like a lamb in a slaughterhouse as Portugal cut through the Swiss defense with utmost ease.

Edimilson Fernandes - 4/10

His propensity to drive forward left acres of space at the back and looked sloppy on the ball too, losing possession 14 times.

Fabian Schar - 5/10

He dragged a follow-up effort off target in the first half and went into the books for a foul on Felix in the 43rd minute.

Manuel Akanji - 6.5/10

He pulled a goal back for Switzerland in what was a small consolation for them.

Ricardo Rodriguez - 4/10

Nowhere to be been during any of Portugal's goals.

Remo Freuler - 5/10

Freuler made a tame header in the 39th minute that was cleared off the line by Dalot.

Granit Xhaka - 5/10

The Arsenal man was totally run over in midfield, losing possession 11 times.

Xherdan Shaqiri - 6/10

The Swiss talisman tried his best but alas, was dispossessed 17 times.

Djibril Sow - 5/10

He struggled to make his presence felt in attack. Only 21 touches in the entire 54 minutes he was on the field.

Ruben Vargas - 5/10

Vargas was kept firmly under wraps by Dalot. Couldn't manage a single shot or accurate cross. Also lost the possession 11 times.

Breel Embolo - 6.5/10

His presence gave Portugal something to worry about in the first half. He had two of his shots blocked. However, he spent most of his time in the middle of the field rather than in the box.

Substitutes

Eray Comert - 5/10

He got booked for dragging Fernandes by his jaw.

Denis Zakaria - 5/10

Zakaria's shot from a corner was blocked in the 71st minute.

Haris Seferovic - 5/10

He was brought on in the hope of firing up the Swiss attack but Seferovic hardly did.

Noah Okafor - 6/10

He looked to jinx inside the left late on but got blocked as Portugal ran a taut ship at the back.

Ardon Jashari - N/A

The youngster didn't have enough time to make an impact.

