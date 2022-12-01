Portugal coach Fernando Santos comments on whether Cristiano Ronaldo will start in FIFA World Cup game against South Korea

Portugal manager Fernando Santos does not have a clear answer regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's inclusion in the starting XI for the side's third and final Group H clash against South Korea on Friday, 2 December.

The Selecao have qualified for the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after beating Ghana and Uruguay in their first two Group H games.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Fernando Santos has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo is a doubt for the match against South Korea.



Speaking to the press ahead of their game against South Korea, Selecao boss Santos said that Ronaldo could be a part of their last game, depending on his fitness. He said via Portuguese media outlet A Bola:

“In principle, he will train soon, if he is in condition, we will see later. I don't know if it will be 50/50 but he's part of the 20-player batch that can play if we don't have any more problems.”

Ronaldo was involved in the first two games, converting a penalty in the second half of the game against Ghana to put Portugal ahead in the game. The goal against Ghana meant the Portuguese skipper became the first men's player to have scored a goal in five different World Cups.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner claimed the first against Uruguay as well, which came from a Bruno Fernando cross. He celebrated the goal by claiming that it flicked his head. However, after thorough scrutiny by the FIFA authorities, it was credited to the Manchester United midfielder.

The 2016 Euro champions will be hoping to enter the knockout stages with three wins in their bag. A draw or a win against South Korea will ensure Portugal finishes top of their group. They will then face the second-placed team of Group F in the Round of 16.

Portugal manager confirms the injured Nuno Mendes will be part of the squad despite being ruled out for rest of the World Cup

Nuno Mendes was arguably Portugal's best player on the pitch against Uruguay before getting injured at the stroke of the half-time whistle.

The young left-back reignited hamstring issues and, on further scrutiny, the Portuguese medical staff ruled the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, the 20-year-old has requested Portugal manager Fernando Santos to allow him to stay in Qatar and contribute to the team's efforts in any way possible. The Portuguese manager has granted Nuno's request after Paris Saint-Germain's approval.

Speaking to the press about Nuno Mendes' injury, Santos told A Bola:

''Unfortunately, he will be out of this World Cup, but he will remain with us at the express will of the player. His club also agreed, he thinks that what he has to do can be done here. He expressed a huge desire to stay here, it reflects the state of unity of this team and will be extremely important.”

