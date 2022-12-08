Portugal dealt massive injury blow as midfielder is ruled out of 2022 FIFA World Cup due to injury: Reports

Portugal have been dealt an injury blow ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash with Morocco as Danilo Pereira has been ruled out with an injury.

The Selecao are set to face the Atlas Lions at the Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday for a place in the last four following a clinical 6-1 demolition of Switzerland in the last round.

However, their preparations have been hit with the news that Pereira won't be able to continue in their Qatar campaign and will be returning to Paris, where he plays his club football for Paris Saint-Germain, soon.

This is especially concerning as Nuno Mendes, who was also on the sidelines with a knock last week, has also met the same fate as Pereira and will leave Portugal's camp in Qatar.

"Not just Nuno Mendes. The World Cup is over also for Danilo Pereira after his injury, expected to return to Paris soon. @edromsepulveda

"One more blow for Portugal after PSG left back’s injury last week."

Mendes and Pereira had hoped to remain with Portugal for the remainder of their campaign. However, PSG advised that it would be better for them to continue their rehabilitation back in Paris, which Goal revealed Selecao eventually agreed to.

Head coach Fernando Santos would naturally be disappointed not to have the defensive duo at such a crucial stage of their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign as both were important players in their defense.

Portugal face Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup last-8 after Switzerland hammering

Portugal turned on the style against Switzerland in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup by shellacking Murat Yakin's side 6-1 with their frightening attacking game.

Goncalo Ramos, who made his World Cup debut in the match, bagged a hat-trick, while Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro, and Rafael Leao all scored apiece as Cristiano Ronaldo watched on from the bench.

In their first quarter-final appearance since 2006, the Selecao face a stoic Moroccan side who are yet to concede a goal to their opponents and have picked up some big scalps along the way.

The Atlas Lions held Croatia to a 0-0 draw before defeating Belgium en route to winning Group A, and if that wasn't enough, they knocked Spain out in the last 16 on penalties.

Portugal have been warned.

