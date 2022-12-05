Portugal defender Ruben Dias makes honest claim when asked if criticism towards Cristiano Ronaldo is 'disrespectful'

Ruben Dias has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo's criticism is something for him to answer, not the other players. The Portuguese defender has urged the players to remain focused on their upcoming FIFA World Cup match and not get divided into groups.

The Portugal captain has been criticized a lot this year after failing to reach the standards he has set for himself. The former Manchester United man has scored just once in the FIFA World Cup. He was named in the Worst XI of the Group Stages by SofaScore.

Portugal are set to face Switzerland in the Round of 16 tomorrow (December 6). Speaking to the media in a press conference ahead of the game, Dias was asked if the criticism of their talisman has been disrespectful. He said:

"I think that question has to be asked of Cristiano. What I have to say is that, especially at this stage, we feel that the press is getting behind the team and that includes Ronaldo and everyone else. We can't divide, we have to stay together, that gives us greater strength. We want that strength and that good, positive energy."

Cristiano Ronaldo told Saudi Arabian move is no pushover

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated earlier this month and he is now a free agent.

He is currently at the FIFA World Cup and reports suggest his decision on the new club will be made after the tournament. He has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr (via Fabrizio Romano).

Odion Ighalo, who plays in the Saudi Arabian league with Al-Hilal, has warned Ronaldo that it is not an easy move. He told The Athletic:

"You never can tell, I would love him to do that. I would love for him to come to Saudi because he would boost the league and add more fanbase to the league. People who aren't already watching will start to engage with the league and see something they are missing."

Ighalo opined that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner might want to play in the Champions League team. However, he added that if Ronaldo does move to Al Nassr, he should expect a tough league:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is hugely ambitious and I think he will want to play in a Champions League team and end his career well, but you never can say. He has a decision to make. I wish him all the best in that decision and hopefully he does come to Saudi Arabia."

He added:

"Before I came, I thought the league would be a pushover but now, having played for two seasons, I know it's one of the toughest in the region. Al Hilal won the AFC Champions League in 2019 and 2021 and qualified for the Club World Cup."

The former Real Madrid man has reportedly been offered €200 million per season to join Al-Nassr.

