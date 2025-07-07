Portugal forward's wife releases statement about confusion after Diogo Jota and his brother’s tragic death

Portugal forward Andre Silva's wife, Maria Rodrigues, has released a statement to address a confusion following the tragic death of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva. The Liverpool forward and his sibling were traveling in northwest Spain when their Lamborghini met with an accident last week.

Both men passed away, sending shockwaves across the football world. The entire nation mourned the loss of the two brothers, and many of Diogo Jota's teammates arrived to attend the funeral.

Among them was his former Portugal teammate, Andre Silva, who plies his trade with RB Leipzig. Because he shares his name with Jota's brother, many believed that it was the 29-year-old who had passed away in the accident.

Rodrigues eventually took to social media to clear the confusion. She wrote:

"I have been receiving many kind and concerned messages lately. There seems to have been some confusion regarding the recent devastating news. I want to clarify that this information is not about my husband, André Silva. Our hearts go out to the families affected by this tragedy. We are thinking of them at this incredibly difficult time."

RB Leipzig's Andre Silva shared the pitch with Jota on 35 occasions for club and country. They have represented Porto, Portugal, as well as their nation's Under-21 side together.

How many trophies did Diogo Jota win with Portugal?

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota broke into the Portugal senior team in November 2019, under former manager Fernando Santos. The player was part of the squad that won the UEFA Nations League earlier that year, although he didn't register any minutes.

The Portuguese would go on to feature regularly for his national team right until his sad demise. The Liverpool man even played in the Nations League final last month, helping his team beat Spain to lift the trophy for the second time.

Diogo Jota has registered 14 goals and 12 assists from 49 games for Portugal to date. He would have been in contention for a place in the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as well, thanks to his recent good form with Liverpool.

Jota won the Premier League with the Reds in the recently concluded season. The player joined the Reds from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020, for a reported £41m fee. Jota also won the FA Cup and the EFL Cup with the Merseyside club and has registered 65 goals and 26 assists from 182 games for them.

