Portugal manager Fernando Santos breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's reported move to Al Nassr

Portugal manager Fernando Santos has broken his silence on star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo's reported move to Al Nassr.

The European Championship 2016 winning manager has revealed that he is unaware of Ronaldo being linked with the Saudi Arabian side.

Santos has claimed that he has not held talks with the Portugal skipper regarding his potential move to the Riyadh club. He said, as quoted by GOAL:

"I haven’t spoken to him about this. We had a conversation with the players but I didn’t even know about this. I just heard about this when I arrived here. That’s his decision, that’s what he has to deal with and we are very focused here on the World Cup and his team, and that we spoke about.

As reported by Spanish media outlet Marca earlier today, Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to become the highest-paid athlete in the world.

The report has claimed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will join Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr on 1 January. It is believed that he will earn around €200 million per season in Riyadh. The initial deal will be worth close to €100 million and will almost be doubled by sponsorship and advertising deals.

Cristiano Ronaldo became a free agent after his contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent on 22 November. The Portugal international made headlines for the wrong reasons following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo slammed the Manchester United hierarchy, manager Erik ten Hag and even former interim boss Ralf Rangnick. He also aimed digs at club legends like Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville, who both used to be his teammates at the club.

The former Real Madrid superstar is currently with the Portuguese side in the FIFA World Cup where they will take on Switzerland in the Round of 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to pay him €19.9 million fee he secretly agreed during COVID-19 pandemic

Ronaldo reportedly wants Juventus to pay the €19.9 million fee which he secretly agreed to during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Portugal international publicly took a pay cut during the pandemic as the Old Lady were struggling financially like every other European club. However, Juventus didn't inform either the FICG or the stock market about the agreed sum with the star attacker.

Cristiano Ronaldo left for Manchester United in 2021 but is yet to receive the money from the Turin giants even though the fee was set to stand even if he departed the club. He has reportedly contacted a team of lawyers to check on the situation with his former club.

