Portugal manager Fernando Santos explains why Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Switzerland

Portugal manager Fernando Santos has explained why he dropped Cristiano Ronaldo from their starting lineup for their 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Switzerland today (December 6).

Le Selecao are gunning for a place in the quarter-finals for the first time since 2006 and their captain will start on the bench in a surprise team selection.

Speaking to the press before the game, Santos said:

“It's a strategic option, we've been preparing for a few days. It is not connected [to the words in the game against Korea], that matter is closed. He is an exemplary professional and if he has to go to the game he will definitely help Portugal.”

There were reports prior to the game that Ronaldo could also be stripped of the captaincy. This is due to his altercation with South Korean player Cho Gue-sung as he was being taken off in their 2-1 loss on December 2.

The forward was seen putting his finger on his mouth in a gesture, asking Gue-sung to shut up as the Korean international asked him to hurry up.

It hasn't been the best FIFA World Cup campaign for Ronaldo, who has scored only once so far - a penalty in their opening game win over Ghana.

B/R Football @brfootball OFFICIAL: Ronaldo is on the bench for Portugal's last 16 match against Switzerland OFFICIAL: Ronaldo is on the bench for Portugal's last 16 match against Switzerland https://t.co/YCrdm1zbxx

He appeared to have scored their first goal against Uruguay on Matchday 2 but it was later credited to Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese ace was heavily criticized for claiming the goal despite not making any contact with the ball.

If that wasn't enough already, his performance in Portugal's defeat to South Korea was also widely denounced as one of the worst of the group stages. He was also named in SofaScore's worst XI of group stage.

SPORTbible @sportbible Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in the 'worst XI' of the World Cup group stage. Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in the 'worst XI' of the World Cup group stage. https://t.co/NeEt5VSA13

Safe to say that the Qatar showdown has so far been a nightmare for Ronaldo so far.

Portugal face Switzerland in a potential banana skin at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Portugal take on Switzerland in the Round of 16 today at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in a tricky fixture.

Le Selecao may be the favorites on paper but A-team Nati are a highly talented side with good attacking options.

Indeed, in their last encounter, coming in June this year in the UEFA Nations League, the Swiss pulled off a 1-0 win over Ronaldo and Co. They avenged their earlier 4-0 defeat.

It's been a tournament of upsets with many big teams falling at the hands of the underdogs, so Portugal must be careful against the Swiss.

Get Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes