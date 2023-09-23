"Portugal players saving Barcelona", "Lewandowski is the best striker of this generation" - Twitter explodes as Barca defeat Celta Vigo in La Liga

Fans reacted on X (formerly Twitter) to Barcelona's sensational comeback 3-2 win against Celta Vigo in their latest La Liga clash at the Montjuic Stadium on September 23.

Jorgen Strand Larsen gave the visitors the lead in the 19th minute. Celta went ahead by two goals against the defending Spanish champions when Anastasios Douvikas scored in the 76th minute.

It looked like the match had slipped away from Xavi Hernandez's side. La Blaugrana, though, showed their champion's spirit. Their talismanic attacker Robert Lewandowski scored a brace (81', 85') to restore parity. Joao Cancelo gave the hosts the lead, scoring in the 89th minute of the match, which secured the three points.

Fans online were ecstatic by Barca's remarkable comeback. One hailed Lewandowski after the Pole's heroics, writing on X:

"Context: Lewandowski is the best striker of this generation."

Another fan commented about the impact Portuguese players like Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo have been making for the Catalan club, writing on X:

"Portugal Players saving Barcelona."

Barca's latest performance showed their grit and fans were left excited by the encounter against Celta Vigo. Here are some of the best reactions on X:

The defending champions moved to the top of the La Liga table, thanks to their latest result and they have 16 points from six games. Real Madrid, however, can regain their status as the league leaders if they defeat Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday.

Barcelona manager Xavi thinks Joao Felix is helping Robert Lewandowski excel

Barcelona secured two stunning deadline-day loan deals for Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo in the summer.

Since arriving from Atletico Madrid, Felix has already made his mark on the team. The Portugal international scored a brace in Barca's UEFA Champions League opener against Antwerp on September 19. Xavi thinks Felix is also helping Lewandowski blossom more as he told the media ahead of the Celta showdown (quoted via Football Espana):

"He doesn’t lose the ball in areas where we are building up, and when he needs to play it simple, he plays it simple. This doesn’t just benefit Robert, this benefits the whole team.”

He added:

“I think it has done Robert good, but also the step forward that Gavi has taken, that Frenkie has, Ori [Oriol Romeu], who are giving assists, Gundogan, obviously too. He improves the whole team."

With the likes of Felix and Lewandowski firing in the attack, signs are positive for Barcelona. They will return to action on September 26 to play Mallorca away from home in a league game.