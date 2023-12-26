Portugal president makes interesting claim on when Cristiano Ronaldo will leave national team

The President of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), Fernando Gomes, has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to represent the national team for many more years.

Despite being in the twilight years of his career at the age of 38, Ronaldo has continued to excel at the highest level. The five-time Ballon d'Or netted 51 goals in 2023 and aided Portugal in qualifying for the 2024 UEFA Euros, topping Group J, winning all 10 of their qualifiers.

Ronaldo has scored 128 goals in 205 appearances for Portugal, making him the highest international goalscorer and the most-capped player of all time.

He remains an integral component in his nation's setup, having been rejuvenated under new manager Roberto Martinez following a poor 2022 FIFA World Cup showing. While he confirmed he would feature in the prestigious tournament next summer, many fans feared he would retire from international football soon after.

Gomes provided an update on Ronaldo's future, soothing many fans' concerns. He said (via TheNassrZone on X):

“The only thing I have for sure at the moment is that Cristiano will not leave Portugal until after I leave office. In fact, if he continues with the strength and ambition he has shown, I imagine he will continue for many more years.”

Gomes took office in December 2011 and is expected to stay in charge until June 30, 2024, right before the Euros. Ronaldo will be aiming to lead his nation to the third international trophy of his career, having won the 2016 UEFA Euros and 2019 UEFA Nations League.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in fine form for Al-Nassr this season

After a fairly average 2022-23 campaign for Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo has exploded into life in the Saudi Pro League this season. Let's take a look at what the Portugal ace has achieved so far.

Ronaldo has found the back of the net 21 times and provided 11 assists in 23 appearances across all competitions, forming a lethal partnership up front with Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca. His feats have enabled Al-Nassr to challenge in all competitions: the AFC Champions League, King Cup of Champions and Saudi Pro League.

The Knights of Najd are currently second in the league table with 40 points from 17 games, 10 points behind leaders Al-Hilal, with a game in hand. Ronaldo and Co. next face Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad away from home on Tuesday, December 26.