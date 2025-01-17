Portugal star Rafael Leao says Rodri should not have won 2024 Ballon d’Or; picks his winner

Portugal and AC Milan star Rafael Leao has snubbed Rodri while naming his choice for the 2024 Ballon d'Or. He believes Vinicius Junior should've won the award ahead of the Manchester City midfielder last year.

The Ballon d'Or ceremony last year saw some controversy after Rodri finished ahead of Vinicius Junior. The duo were considered the frontrunners given their exploits last season, although many saw the Brazilian as the clear favorite.

Vinicius was in stellar form for Real Madrid last season, helping them win the LaLiga and the Champions League. He scored 25 goals and provided 12 assists in 40 games across competitions and was the club's top goalscorer.

The Brazil international, however, had a disappointing campaign during the 2024 Copa America. He picked up yellow cards against Paraguay and Colombia in the group stages and missed Brazil's quarter-final defeat to Uruguay through suspension.

Meanwhile, Rodri had an excellent season with Manchester City and Spain, with the midfielder playing a marquee role for both sides. He lifted the Premier League title with the Cityzens last term before winning the 2024 European Championships with La Roja.

The 28-year-old's achievements were considered superior as he won the Ballon d'Or ahead of Vinicius. His victory did not sit well with many, including Vinicius himself and his Real Madrid entourage, who boycotted the ceremony after learning who the victor was.

In an interview with Gazzetta, AC Milan's Rafael Leao was asked about his pick for the 2024 Ballon d'Or. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

"Who should’ve won 2024 Ballon d’Or? Vini Jr."

Vinicius has scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists in 25 games for Real Madrid this season.

Rivaldo names Barcelona duo as favorites to win 2025 Ballon d'Or

Brazil legend Rivaldo believes Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are the favorites to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

The pair have been in extraordinary form for the Blaugrana this season. Raphinha has 20 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, while Yamal has scored nine and assisted 13 times this season.

Both Yamal and Raphinha got on the scoresheet in Barcelona's Spanish Super Cup triumph over Real Madrid last weekend before scoring again in their Copa del Rey win over Real Betis mid-week.

And Rivaldo doesn't see anyone ahead of the Barcelona duo as favorites for the Ballon d'Or this year. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Right now I don’t see anyone ahead of Lamine and Raphinha in the race to win the Ballon d’Or. Maybe if we look outside of Spain, Salah is a strong candidate for his season and Vinicius will always be there. All this will depend a lot on Barcelona and the conquest of collective titles, but both are having a great season”.

Barcelona will next be in action against Getafe in LaLiga on Saturday, January 18.

