Euro 2016-winning defender Jose Fonte recently spoke about the differences in Portugal's style of play with and without Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting XI.

The debate comes after the former Manchester United forward was dropped from the starting XI for Portugal's most recent game. He started on the bench against Switzerland in the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 6. Fernando Santos' side secured a 6-1 win on that occasion with the forward's replacement Goncalo Ramos netting a hat-trick.

Fonte outlined that the Portugal national team plays more as a team without their talisman on the pitch. The former Southampton defender provided his reasoning for the same. According to Fonte, players do not have to provide services to their captain when he is not on the pitch. This enables them to play their natural game.

Speaking on the impact Ronaldo has on the team, Fonte was quoted as saying the following (via A Bola):

"Portugal has the quality to do this in every game, but we have to be honest: the mere presence of Cris on the pitch makes the players unconsciously and automatically have to play for him, always give him the ball. who he is, for what he is capable of doing."

He added:

"When Cris is not around, Portugal plays more as a team and you can see that: they played fluidly, without a single focal point, everyone contributed and it was beautiful to see. We've had success with Cristiano Ronaldo over the years, it's been very influential."

Fonte, however, still believes the former Real Madrid man is a great player who can cause trouble to the opposition even if it means coming off the bench. He said:

"It will always be Ronaldo and for Portugal it's even very positive to have a player like him come off the bench, it will be one more problem to cause the opponents."

Cristiano Ronaldo has had an underwhelming 2022 FIFA World Cup for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently competing in what could be his final FIFA World Cup. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, however, is not having a great tournament.

As things stand, he has scored just once at the 2022 World Cup, a penalty against Ghana in Portugal's opening game of the tournament.

He thought he had scored against Uruguay in a 2-0 victory. The goal, however, was awarded to Bruno Fernandes after replays showed that the goal did not touch the forward's head before going in.

Portugal are scheduled to take on Morocco in the quarterfinals of the World Cup on Saturday (December 10) at the Al Thumama Stadium.

