"Portugal will haunt Messi forever", "This wouldn’t happen to Ronaldo" - Fans blast Lionel Messi for his performance in Inter Miami's 4-0 loss to PSG

By Silas Sud
Published Jun 29, 2025 18:47 GMT
Fans called out Lionel Messi for his performance
Fans on X have blasted Inter Miami skipper Lionel Messi, comparing him to Cristiano Ronaldo, after he struggled to make an impact during their 4-0 loss against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The two sides locked horns in the FIFA Club World Cup round of 16 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, June 29.

PSG had a dominant start, breaking the deadlock in the sixth minute via Joao Neves' header. The Portugal international then tapped home in the 39th minute to complete his brace after Sergio Busquets carelessly conceded possession in midfield.

Things went from bad to worse for Inter Miami when Tomas Aviles scored an own goal in the 44th minute. Achraf Hakimi then found the back of the net in the third minute of stoppage time in the first half to secure a dominant 4-0 win for PSG.

Lionel Messi didn't have the best of games during his 90 minutes on the pitch. The 38-year-old created one chance, lost three duels, and landed two shots on target from an attempted four (50 percent accuracy).

One fan posted:

"This wouldn’t happen to Ronaldo. He would take revenge"
Another fan tweeted:

"Portugal will haunt Messi forever"
Other fans reacted below:

"Messi once again proving that he can’t do it outside of Barcelona and Argentina, I genuinely respect Ronaldo so much cause he did it with different clubs and countries. My goat," one fan commented
"People always slandering Messi for no reason, he didn't even play today," another added
"Always ghosting in the biggest stages could never be my GOAT," one fan typed
"Like bro just ghosted 👻 throughout the game," another chimed in

"You could see the difference between both teams" - Javier Mascherano delivers verdict after Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami's 4-0 loss vs PSG

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano reckons PSG are the best team in the world after his side suffered a 4-0 loss in their round of 16 clash. Lionel Messi and Co. were subsequently knocked out of the FIFA Club World Cup, despite finishing second in Group A in the group stages.

Following the game, Mascherano stated (via @TouchlineX on X):

"You could see the difference between both teams. It's very big, but we tried to work hard and compete. We faced probably the best team in the world with an incredible manager."
PSG dominated the game in terms of possession (67 percent) and chances up front. They landed 19 shots in total, with nine being on target (xG of 2.49). Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami mustered eight shots, with three being on target (xG of 0.43).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on June 30, 2025, at 12:05 AM IST. They are subject to change.

Edited by Silas Sud
bell-icon Manage notifications