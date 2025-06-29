"Portugal will haunt Messi forever", "This wouldn’t happen to Ronaldo" - Fans blast Lionel Messi for his performance in Inter Miami's 4-0 loss to PSG

Fans on X have blasted Inter Miami skipper Lionel Messi, comparing him to Cristiano Ronaldo, after he struggled to make an impact during their 4-0 loss against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The two sides locked horns in the FIFA Club World Cup round of 16 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, June 29.

Ad

PSG had a dominant start, breaking the deadlock in the sixth minute via Joao Neves' header. The Portugal international then tapped home in the 39th minute to complete his brace after Sergio Busquets carelessly conceded possession in midfield.

Things went from bad to worse for Inter Miami when Tomas Aviles scored an own goal in the 44th minute. Achraf Hakimi then found the back of the net in the third minute of stoppage time in the first half to secure a dominant 4-0 win for PSG.

Ad

Trending

Lionel Messi didn't have the best of games during his 90 minutes on the pitch. The 38-year-old created one chance, lost three duels, and landed two shots on target from an attempted four (50 percent accuracy).

One fan posted:

"This wouldn’t happen to Ronaldo. He would take revenge"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan tweeted:

"Portugal will haunt Messi forever"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans reacted below:

"Messi once again proving that he can’t do it outside of Barcelona and Argentina, I genuinely respect Ronaldo so much cause he did it with different clubs and countries. My goat," one fan commented

"People always slandering Messi for no reason, he didn't even play today," another added

"Always ghosting in the biggest stages could never be my GOAT," one fan typed

Ad

"Like bro just ghosted 👻 throughout the game," another chimed in

"You could see the difference between both teams" - Javier Mascherano delivers verdict after Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami's 4-0 loss vs PSG

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano reckons PSG are the best team in the world after his side suffered a 4-0 loss in their round of 16 clash. Lionel Messi and Co. were subsequently knocked out of the FIFA Club World Cup, despite finishing second in Group A in the group stages.

Ad

Following the game, Mascherano stated (via @TouchlineX on X):

"You could see the difference between both teams. It's very big, but we tried to work hard and compete. We faced probably the best team in the world with an incredible manager."

Expand Tweet

Ad

PSG dominated the game in terms of possession (67 percent) and chances up front. They landed 19 shots in total, with nine being on target (xG of 2.49). Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami mustered eight shots, with three being on target (xG of 0.43).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on June 30, 2025, at 12:05 AM IST. They are subject to change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More