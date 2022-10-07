“Portuguese Cenk Tosun”, “should retire at this point” – Rival fans brutally troll Cristiano Ronaldo as he has forgetful outing in front of goal for Manchester United during 3-2 win over Omonia

Cristiano Ronaldo had a bad day in front of goal for Manchester United in their UEFA Europa League clash against Omonia Nicosia on Thursday (October 6).

The Portuguese forward aided the team in attack, assisting Marcus Rashford to score their third goal of the game in the 84th minute. However, the 37-year-old struggled to fashion chances for himself, and rival fans have taken to Twitter to slam his poor efforts at goal.

Manchester United may have scored more goals if Cristiano Ronaldo was on target more often, but the forward notably put just one shot - out of eight - on target.

Rival fans did not mince their words on Twitter as they trolled his shocking display in the final third. Here is a selection of their tweets:

ᴏᴍɢɪᴋɴᴏᴡʜɪᴍ. @dahn_tello @ESPNUK Zero grazing the goat Zero grazing the goat @ESPNUK 😂😂😂Zero grazing the goat

apostle @danny_gooner1 @ESPNUK Brother should retire at this point. He has tried @ESPNUK Brother should retire at this point. He has tried

obitex @Obinna2041

GOAT just struggling with old age. @ESPNUK let be sincere... the days of Ronaldo are over!!GOAT just struggling with old age. @ESPNUK let be sincere... the days of Ronaldo are over!!GOAT just struggling with old age.

Sir Eubank Jr @BgdgBjyg @ESPNFC Ronaldo on 600k a week lmaoo he needs to call it quits, he’s slowly dropping out of the top 10 goats. @ESPNFC Ronaldo on 600k a week lmaoo he needs to call it quits, he’s slowly dropping out of the top 10 goats.

Haaland SZN @HaalandDaGoat @ESPNFC My idolo Pendu is ghosting against a team named Pneumonia. Portuguese Cenk Tosun @ESPNFC My idolo Pendu is ghosting against a team named Pneumonia. Portuguese Cenk Tosun 😭😭😭

Cristiano Ronaldo stumbles but Manchester United beat Omonia 3-2

Manchester United secured their first win after their derby day mauling with a 3-2 win over Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League. Despite a disappointing first half, Erik ten Hag’s charges had what was required to bag all three points on the day and edge closer to qualification.

The Red Devils did not fill their fans with confidence after going behind in the first half to a 34th minute to a Karim Ansarifard strike. Omonia Nicosia midfielder Bruno Filipe found Ansarifard with a squared pass after the hosts hit United on the break following a freekick.

The visitors, however, returned from the break a different team, with second-half substitute Marcus Rashford making the difference in the game. The Englishman drew United level in the 53rd minute after a fine assist by Bruno Fernandes to get the comeback started.

Rashford then turned provider to give Manchester United the lead after his flick in the 63rd minute allowed Anthony Martial to score. He then went on to secure his brace in the 84th minute to make the victory all but certain after tapping in a miscued Cristiano Ronaldo shot to make it 3-1.

Omonia, however, refused to go down without a fight and instantly reduced the deficit with Nikolas Panayiotou finding the back of the net. The goal came just seconds after Rashford’s strike, following a fine cross from Andronikos Kakoulis.

The match ended 3-2 and United are now second in Group E of the Europa League behind Real Sociedad.

