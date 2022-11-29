Portugal's football federation will reportedly submit evidence to FIFA in a bid to prove that Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring against Uruguay in their 2-0 win on 28 November.

Controversy has prevailed over who scored against the Uruguayans in the 54th minute of the game. Ronaldo jumped for a header from Fernandes' cross from Portugal's left flank just before the ball found its way into the back of the net.

He celebrated vehemently as if the goal was his, but the announcer at the Lusail Iconic Stadium credited the goal to the Manchester United playmaker. After the game and following their assessment of countless replays, FIFA officially awarded the goal to Fernandes.

This is where fans thought the debate would end. But according to Edu Aguirre on El Chiringuito TV, the Portuguese football federation will go the extra distance to have the goal awarded to Ronaldo.

El Chiringuito TV @elchiringuitotv ¿ERA GOL de CRISTIANO ante Uruguay?



"La Federación Portuguesa va a presentar pruebas a la FIFA para demostrarlo."



✍️ Información de ¿ERA GOL de CRISTIANO ante Uruguay?"La Federación Portuguesa va a presentar pruebas a la FIFA para demostrarlo."✍️ Información de @EduAguirre7 anoche en @elchiringuitotv 🇵🇹😳 ¿ERA GOL de CRISTIANO ante Uruguay?📩🚨 "La Federación Portuguesa va a presentar pruebas a la FIFA para demostrarlo."✍️ Información de @EduAguirre7 anoche en @elchiringuitotv. https://t.co/ePyXlkCTGM

Fernandes scored another goal in the game, which came in the third minute of stoppage time. Ronaldo was taken off by manager Fernando Santos prior to the penalty being awarded.

Otherwise, the former Real Madrid forward would have been at the front of the queue to take the spot-kick. He scored from the penalty spot in his team's 3-2 win against Ghana in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener.

The Portuguese football federation are seemingly eager to see Ronaldo get credited with another goal on the biggest stage in world football. Meanwhile, journalist Piers Morgan claims that Ronaldo admitted to him that he touched the ball.

It remains to be seen how Fernandes will react if the goal is indeed awarded to Portugal's No. 7.

Manchester United adamant it wasn't Cristiano Ronaldo's goal for Portugal vs Uruguay

The Manchester United Twitter handle had no doubt that it was Fernandes, and not Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored that goal against Uruguay.

After the game, they tweeted:

"Two assists in the first game, two goals in this one. That's Bruno."

Manchester United @ManUtd Two assists in the first game, two goals in this one.



That's Bruno. Two assists in the first game, two goals in this one.That's Bruno.

This referred to his two goals against the two-time FIFA World Cup winners and two assists in Portugal's win against Ghana. United and Cristiano Ronaldo ended their reunion on a bitter note earlier this month.

The five-time Ballon d'Or rejoined the Red Devils in the summer of 2021 on a two-year deal with an option to extend it by another year. However, an explosive interview with Morgan forced the 20-time English first-division champions to let Ronaldo leave by way of mutual consent.

He is currently a free agent going into the January transfer window.

Get Brazil vs Switzerland Live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group H in FIFA World Cup 2022? Ghana Portugal Uruguay Korea Republic 1292 votes