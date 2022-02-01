"Positively bursting to get into the side" - Pat Nevin names 5 Chelsea stars who will look to break into the starting XI in the weeks ahead

Former Chelsea player Pat Nevin has talked about five players who will be eager to break into the Blues' starting XI on a regular basis in the second half of the season.

Nevin backed Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner to feature more extensively for Chelsea for the remainder of the season.

Writing in his routine column on the Chelsea website, Nevin scripted:

"Hakim Ziyech will be desperate to show that his man-of-the-match performance was no flash in the pan, but Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi will all be positively bursting to get into the side and amongst the goals as the battle for those positions heats up."

Thomas Tuchel deploys a five-man formation at the back which has seen competition for spots get more intense up front.

Chelsea have a plethora of players to choose from for the limited spots in the front three. While Hakim Ziyech has recently been a regular starter, the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have been earming the bench more often than not.

Christian Pulisic has mostly played out of position this season, with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount rotating every now and then.

Pat Nevin believes the other attackers will be targeting Ziyech's consistency, which has enabled him to nail down his spot in the starting XI.

The Blues will next feature in the Club World Cup next week.

Pat Nevin's message for Chelsea legend Frank Lampard

Club legend Frank Lampard was recently appointed as Everton's manager. The former midfielder had a decent spell at Stamford Bridge but failed to deliver in his second season.

He is now set to take on a new challenge on Merseyside, with Nevin wishing him luck with the endeavor. He wrote:

"Another chap who has had a short break and we hope comes back in great form is Frank Lampard. Anyone with any feeling for Chelsea Football Club will want to wish one of our greatest, if not the greatest player in our history, success in his new job at Everton."

Nevin added:

"I have some skin in that game myself obviously with the Toffees being my other club and nothing would make me happier than them winning every single game they have left this season, except one! Good luck Frank, rest assured you get the usual reception when you come home."

Lampard will meet his former employers when the Blues play Everton in a Premier League fixture on 30th April.

