"Possession will be the least of it" - Adrian explains how the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid will pan out and names his favorite for the clash

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has claimed that their Champions League final clash with Real Madrid would be like a “boxing match.” The Reds’ third-choice goalkeeper predicted an high-octane, end-to-end football against Los Blancos, whom he considers to be the favorites.

The Reds beat Inter Milan (round of 16), Benfica (quarter-finals), and Villarreal (semi-finals) to book their place in the final. Real Madrid, on the other hand, defeated Paris Saint-Germain (round of 16), Chelsea (quarter-finals), and Manchester City (semi-finals) to qualify for the final in Paris.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



Gareth Bale scores two goals - including a stunning overhead kick - as Real Madrid beat Liverpool to win the Champions League, #OTD in 2018

Adrian, who has played only once for the Reds this season, has backed the two European giants to play out an exciting finale. When Marca asked him to predict the nature of Saturday’s (May 28) final at the Stade de France, the Spaniard said:

“I think it will be a super attractive final, back and forth, with two teams that are not afraid to attack and try to be vertical. Possession will be the least of it. It's going to be like a boxing match until we see who can punch the hardest. If someone pays for a small mistake, he will pay dearly.”

Adrian also thought that 13-time European champions Real Madrid were the favorites for the game. When asked to pick the favorites, he added:

“Real Madrid, by numbers and by history. It is the one with the most European Cups. The two best and fittest teams face each other... but I would let the pressure drop to them.”

Los Blancos squared off against Liverpool at the same stage in the 2017-18 season. The Whites managed to bag a 3-1 win in the final that time, with Gareth Bale emerging as the man of the match, courtesy of his decisive brace.

Real Madrid could hurt Liverpool with their substitutions

Premier League giants Liverpool have been in superb form this season. They have already won the EFL Cup and the FA Cup and lost the Premier League title narrowly (1 point) to Manchester City. They are also eager to avenge their previous Champions League defeat, making them a daunting opponent for the All Whites.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has no shortage of quality players, of course, but we believe his main strength lies in substitutions. Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo could emerge as the difference makers for Madrid on Saturday.

Rodrygo: "Sergio Ramos' goal for La Decima is my favorite memory out of the past 4 CL wins. I was at home watching the game, I had a ball nearby in the living room and when Ramos equalized I started kicking the ball, my mom got mad at me for the chaos."

Rodrygo has scored three Champions League knockout goals this season, with his latest contribution being the decisive brace against Manchester City in the semis. Camavinga, on the other hand, brings pace and dynamism to Madrid’s midfield, wreaking havoc on the opposition’s tired legs.

Unless Jurgen Klopp finds a way to nullify those two, the Reds could be in for another heartbreak against the club from the Spanish capital.

