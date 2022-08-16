“Potential last-minute transfer as one year ago” - Fabrizio Romano offers update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo could still leave Manchester United as the summer transfer window nears its end.

It is no secret that Ronaldo is keen to leave Old Trafford this summer in search of Champions League football. The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League last season and will therefore be competing in the UEFA Europa League this season. This was despite the Portuguese forward netting 18 league goals in the last campaign.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is still looking for new avenues for his client. The five-time Ballon d'Or wants to leave despite Manchester United's reportedly keen on keeping him at the club.

The transfer expert tweeted the following in that regard:

"Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Jorge Mendes' still working to find a solution, potential last-minute transfer as one year ago - Cristiano's priority has always been to leave Man Utd this summer. Man Utd insist he's not for sale - Jorge Mendes keeps exploring options."

It is worth mentioning that Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Red Devils last summer after the start of the new season. The Portuguese skipper made one substitute appearance for Juventus last term before completing his transfer to Manchester United.

By the time Ronaldo signed for United, the Red Devils had already played three games in the Premier League. The forward made his debut against Newcastle United on matchday four and scored twice in front of a packed Old Trafford.

As things stand, Ronaldo has entered the final year of his Manchester United contract. The superstar forward signed a two-year deal when he joined the club in the previous summer transfer window. There is, however, an option to extend the deal by another season, which seems highly improbable in the current scenario.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had little to no impact on Manchester United's proceedings

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United have had a poor start to the 2022-23 season. The Red Devils currently find themselves bottom of the league table following their two defeats from two games.

United suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening game. Ronaldo started the game on the bench due to a lack of match sharpness. However, the forward failed to make an attacking contribution when he was introduced as a second-half substitute.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Imagine being the greatest footballer of all time having to endure playing with this gutless bunch of weak woeful wastrels? Must be torture for @Cristiano - hope he escapes soon. Imagine being the greatest footballer of all time having to endure playing with this gutless bunch of weak woeful wastrels? Must be torture for @Cristiano - hope he escapes soon. https://t.co/8QbvEdmAEF

Cristiano Ronaldo was then named in the starting XI for United's second league game against Brentford. However, the Red Devils suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat to the Bees where Ronaldo made no impact in the attacking proceedings.

