Potential Liverpool debut date for Cody Gakpo revealed as club might need special permission from Premier League authorities

Liverpool could need special permission from the Premier League authorities for new signing Cody Gakpo to make his debut against Brentford on Monday, as per Express Sport.

Jurgen Klopp's side will take on Thomas Frank's side in their first match of the New Year at the Brentford Community Stadium on January 2, 2023.

However, there are a number of complications with latest signing Cody Gakpo making his Liverpool debut against the Bees. The Dutchman's UK work permit application cannot be submitted until after the Premier League transfer window opens on January 1, whereas the transfer window will open on January 3 in the Netherlands, which is why the Reds find themselves in a complicated situation.

Liverpool may have to ask the Premier League for a special dispensation for Gakpo to make his debut against Brentford. Otherwise, the Netherlands international will have to wait until January 7 to put on the famous red shirt for the first time. Jurgen Klopp's side will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 7 in the third round of the FA Cup.

Liverpool have announced the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, who will wear the number 18 shirt at the Merseyside club. The Reds have signed the versatile Dutchman for an initial fee of £37 million, which looks like a bargain.

Gakpo was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United for several months before Jurgen Klopp's side gazumped their arch rivals.

The Dutchman has enjoyed himself this season for PSV Eindhoven, having scored 13 goals and producing 17 assists in 24 games across competitions. He also caught the eye for the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as he scored three goals in five games.

Liverpool to make a choice between Enzo Fernandez and Jude Bellingham

Liverpool have reportedly prioritized the transfer of Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham over Benfica's Enzo Fernandez. Both midfielders have been widely linked with a move to Anfield in recent times but Jurgen Klopp has now made a choice between the two.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥇| Enzo Fernandez is on Liverpool’s list of targets but the priority is still Jude Bellingham. [ @FabrizioRomano 🥇| Enzo Fernandez is on Liverpool’s list of targets but the priority is still Jude Bellingham. [@FabrizioRomano]

Bellingham has been the subject of interest from a host of clubs in recent months, with Manchester United and Real Madrid also interested in the 19-year-old.

Enzo Fernandez, meanwhile, has seen his stock rise following a phenomenal FIFA World Cup campaign as he helped Argentina win the elusive trophy.

It is understood that the Reds are willing to withdraw from the race to sign Enzo Fernandez and concentrate on Borussia Dortmund star Bellingham.

