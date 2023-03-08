"Potter finally realised he's a wizard" , "Dortmund robbed" - Twitter erupts as Chelsea advance to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals 

Chelsea have finally got their season back on track following a brilliant 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund that saw them progress to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. Blues fans have reacted with joy after Graham Potter enjoyed his best moment in the Stamford Bridge dugout on Tuesday (March 7).

The Blues were outstanding, looking the polar opposite of the shaky side that have struggled throughout the campaign. They took the lead in the 43rd minute through Raheem Sterling. The English attacker nearly lost his composure when he miskicked the ball with his left foot. However, he smashed a second attempt past Dortmund goalkeeper Alexander Meyer.

There was a feeling around Stamford Bridge that this would be a special night for Potter's side. They grabbed their second in the 53rd minute through Kai Havertz's 53rd-minute penalty. The German hit the post with his first effort. However, referee Danny Makkile caused controversy by ordering a retake after deeming Dortmund to have encroached the original penalty.

Havertz stepped up again and showed his mettle by placing in the same spot he tried to slot his first attempt past Meyer. He sent the BvB shot-stopper the wrong way to send Stamford Bridge into hysteria.

Chelsea were superb throughout, but Dortmund will feel aggrieved over the penalty saga. Both sides managed 13 shots, but it was the visitors who had 61% of possession. That needn't matter as Potter's men put out their best performance of his reign thus far.

The Blues advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League with a 2-1 aggregate victory. One fan reckons Potter has finally realized that he can conjure up magic with his side:

"Potter finally realised he's a wizard."

Meanwhile, another fan alluded to the controversy over Havertz being allowed a second spot-kick:

"Dortmund robbed."

Here's how Twitter reacted to a perfect night for Chelsea and Potter:

Nick Metcalfe @Nick_Metcalfe It's hard not to feel pleased for Graham Potter. One of the game's good guys, he's shown great dignity - not to mention fortitude - during a brutal spell for his Chelsea team. It's hard not to feel pleased for Graham Potter. One of the game's good guys, he's shown great dignity - not to mention fortitude - during a brutal spell for his Chelsea team.

Paul Smith 💙⭐️⭐️💙 @PaulSmith83 Our best night so far under Graham Potter! Get in there Chels! Our best night so far under Graham Potter! Get in there Chels!

Francis 🔰 @FrancisUTD_ Squawka @Squawka Chances created by Chelsea outfield players in the first-half:



◉ Kai Havertz: 2

◉ Ben Chilwell: 2

◉ Kalidou Koulibaly: 1

◉ Mateo Kovacic: 1

◉ Reece James: 1

◉ João Félix: 1

◉ Raheem Sterling: 1

◎ Marc Cucurella: 0

◎ Enzo Fernández: 0

◎ Wesley Fofana: 0



🪄 Chances created by Chelsea outfield players in the first-half:◉ Kai Havertz: 2◉ Ben Chilwell: 2◉ Kalidou Koulibaly: 1◉ Mateo Kovacic: 1◉ Reece James: 1◉ João Félix: 1◉ Raheem Sterling: 1◎ Marc Cucurella: 0◎ Enzo Fernández: 0◎ Wesley Fofana: 0🪄 https://t.co/As6WKrB3Fj Potter finally realised he is a wizard twitter.com/squawka/status… Potter finally realised he is a wizard twitter.com/squawka/status…

Srinivas Sadhanand @sriniwrites_ Kai Havertz was excellent. Credit where credit's due. Kai Havertz was excellent. Credit where credit's due.

tree 🌌 @treeandthings CHELSEA W, UP THE BLUES WE'RE WINNING THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE CHELSEA W, UP THE BLUES WE'RE WINNING THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

THA GREAT @stephenoduro17 @UEFA what the fuck is that why should Kai Havertz retake the penalty again. It’s 3rd time uefa has cost BVB, Ajax City and Chelsea today. @BVB @UEFA what the fuck is that why should Kai Havertz retake the penalty again. It’s 3rd time uefa has cost BVB, Ajax City and Chelsea today. @BVB

Greasy Jack @GreasyRipper @ThatsFootballTV How tf are they gonna have Chelsea retake the penalty when both Dortmund and Chelsea players ran early? I couldn’t give a toss if the Dortmund player who cleared it jumped early, either you allow players to run early or allow none at all, zero exceptions. @ThatsFootballTV How tf are they gonna have Chelsea retake the penalty when both Dortmund and Chelsea players ran early? I couldn’t give a toss if the Dortmund player who cleared it jumped early, either you allow players to run early or allow none at all, zero exceptions.

Enzo² @Tocreed1 #UCL #ChampionsLeague #uefachampionsleague #COYB #KTBFFH WE'VE GOT SUPER GRAHAM POTTER, HE KNOWS EXACTLY WHAT WE NEED. THIAGO AT THE BACK STERLING IN ATTACK, CHELSEA'S GONNA WIN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE. #CHELSEAFC WE'VE GOT SUPER GRAHAM POTTER, HE KNOWS EXACTLY WHAT WE NEED. THIAGO AT THE BACK STERLING IN ATTACK, CHELSEA'S GONNA WIN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE. #CHELSEAFC #UCL #ChampionsLeague #uefachampionsleague #COYB #KTBFFH

Abhittan @abhittan Chelsea We are backChelsea We are back 😍 Chelsea

Matchday365 @Matchday365



• 90 mins played

• 2 key passes

• 1 big chance created

• 2 crosses completed

• 1 long balls completed

• 4/7 ground duels won

• 2 fouls won

• 2 tackles won

• 2 blocks

• 2 clearances



𝗛𝗨𝗚𝗘 @ChelseaFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ben Chilwell vs Borussia Dortmund:• 90 mins played• 2 key passes• 1 big chance created• 2 crosses completed• 1 long balls completed• 4/7 ground duels won• 2 fouls won• 2 tackles won• 2 blocks• 2 clearances𝗛𝗨𝗚𝗘 @ChelseaFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ben Chilwell vs Borussia Dortmund:• 90 mins played• 2 key passes• 1 big chance created• 2 crosses completed• 1 long balls completed• 4/7 ground duels won• 2 fouls won• 2 tackles won• 2 blocks• 2 clearances𝗛𝗨𝗚𝗘 👊 https://t.co/CpxTJd8I0H

FPL Mulder @FplMulder It's sad to see but BVB looks like a one man team, when Bellingham leaves i expect a total collapse. It's sad to see but BVB looks like a one man team, when Bellingham leaves i expect a total collapse.

Pascal Opara @bos417 @AFCabuu That game wasn’t a good to watch Dortmund were so poor @AFCabuu That game wasn’t a good to watch Dortmund were so poor

Vince Somade-Vincent @No_1_vincentino



They won 11 straight competitive matches prior to today.



Chelsea handed them their first loss of 2023 and held them scoreless for the first time in nearly 4 months. Borussia Dortmund were the most in-form side in Europe's top 5 leagues before they came to Stamford Bridge.They won 11 straight competitive matches prior to today.Chelsea handed them their first loss of 2023 and held them scoreless for the first time in nearly 4 months. Borussia Dortmund were the most in-form side in Europe's top 5 leagues before they came to Stamford Bridge.They won 11 straight competitive matches prior to today.Chelsea handed them their first loss of 2023 and held them scoreless for the first time in nearly 4 months.😬 https://t.co/2wV3sxcJtQ

CechMate @CzechsyCech Man, I still don't think Potter is the right man for us, but it felt nice watching him celebrate and be happy tonight. He's a likeable guy.



I guess we're stuck with him for a while now. For what it's worth, I hope he turns things around. Can only benefit our club. Man, I still don't think Potter is the right man for us, but it felt nice watching him celebrate and be happy tonight. He's a likeable guy.I guess we're stuck with him for a while now. For what it's worth, I hope he turns things around. Can only benefit our club.

The Prodigal Genius ✝️☪️☯️ @SHAMANSHAMAN369 Give us Real Madrid and Bayern Munich all together Give us Real Madrid and Bayern Munich all together 💙💙💙💙⚽️⚽️👌👌👌 https://t.co/8dPxYy0YD1

Cynnena @Nnennaya___ Chelsea broke Dortmund unbeaten record. It feels so good Chelsea broke Dortmund unbeaten record. It feels so good 🔵⚪

TweetChelseaUK @TweetChelseaUK Marc Curuella named UEFA Man of the Match 📸 Marc Curuella named UEFA Man of the Match 📸 https://t.co/hBCAgy69GN

Boateng Richmond @RichBoat_01 Kai Havertz created more chances (2), was 100% in his successful take-ons (3/3), successful tackles (2/2) and accurate long balls (1/1) for Chelsea against Dortmund.



@MozoFootball Kai Havertz created more chances (2), was 100% in his successful take-ons (3/3), successful tackles (2/2) and accurate long balls (1/1) for Chelsea against Dortmund. 🔴💥 Kai Havertz created more chances (2), was 100% in his successful take-ons (3/3), successful tackles (2/2) and accurate long balls (1/1) for Chelsea against Dortmund. @MozoFootball https://t.co/0YkTubS2ER

Muhammed Naeem @muhammednaeem7 🥶 we needed that win hopefully confidence levels go up. This could kick start our season need to build momentum from here onwards. Potter finally got his subs right except for pulsic Mydrik >>>> time to back potter and the boys now Kai the ultimate big game player🥶 we needed that win hopefully confidence levels go up. This could kick start our season need to build momentum from here onwards. Potter finally got his subs right except for pulsic Mydrik >>>> time to back potter and the boys now #Chelsea Kai the ultimate big game player 😍😍🥶 we needed that win hopefully confidence levels go up. This could kick start our season need to build momentum from here onwards. Potter finally got his subs right except for pulsic Mydrik >>>> time to back potter and the boys now #Chelsea https://t.co/2aUwjepkB5

CFChisom @Emmanuel_CA2

He deserved it more Kepa got to be my man of the matchHe deserved it more Kepa got to be my man of the match He deserved it more💙💙 https://t.co/PXlvMoZswD

Jamie Carragher warned that this game was make or break for Chelsea manager Potter

Graham Potter has been feeling the heat at the Bridge.

There was a ton of pressure on Potter leading into tonight's game against Dortmund. The Blues have been disappointing under his management, losing 10 of 27 games.

Potter admitted before last Saturday's (March 4) 1-0 win over Leeds United that he was under pressure. Carragher claimed that the clash with BvB was massive for the English coach as he still doesn't think he's the right man for Chelsea. He told CBS Sports Golazo:

"I think this game is huge for Graham Potter. I just don't think he's the right fit with Chelsea. (They) are a very ruthless club. They are used to winning and having Champions League-winning managers."

Potter will be delighted to have overseen a turnaround against the Bundesliga giants. In the process, his side have now won two games on the bounce with two clean sheets. They next face Leicester City on Saturday (March 11).

