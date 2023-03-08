"Potter finally realised he's a wizard" , "Dortmund robbed" - Twitter erupts as Chelsea advance to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals 

Chelsea have finally got their season back on track following a brilliant 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund that saw them progress to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. Blues fans have reacted with joy after Graham Potter enjoyed his best moment in the Stamford Bridge dugout on Tuesday (March 7).
The Blues were outstanding, looking the polar opposite of the shaky side that have struggled throughout the campaign. They took the lead in the 43rd minute through Raheem Sterling. The English attacker nearly lost his composure when he miskicked the ball with his left foot. However, he smashed a second attempt past Dortmund goalkeeper Alexander Meyer.
There was a feeling around Stamford Bridge that this would be a special night for Potter's side. They grabbed their second in the 53rd minute through Kai Havertz's 53rd-minute penalty. The German hit the post with his first effort. However, referee Danny Makkile caused controversy by ordering a retake after deeming Dortmund to have encroached the original penalty.
Havertz stepped up again and showed his mettle by placing in the same spot he tried to slot his first attempt past Meyer. He sent the BvB shot-stopper the wrong way to send Stamford Bridge into hysteria.
Chelsea were superb throughout, but Dortmund will feel aggrieved over the penalty saga. Both sides managed 13 shots, but it was the visitors who had 61% of possession. That needn't matter as Potter's men put out their best performance of his reign thus far.
The Blues advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League with a 2-1 aggregate victory. One fan reckons Potter has finally realized that he can conjure up magic with his side:
"Potter finally realised he's a wizard."
Meanwhile, another fan alluded to the controversy over Havertz being allowed a second spot-kick:
"Dortmund robbed."
Here's how Twitter reacted to a perfect night for Chelsea and Potter:
Jamie Carragher warned that this game was make or break for Chelsea manager Potter
There was a ton of pressure on Potter leading into tonight's game against Dortmund. The Blues have been disappointing under his management, losing 10 of 27 games.
Potter admitted before last Saturday's (March 4) 1-0 win over Leeds United that he was under pressure. Carragher claimed that the clash with BvB was massive for the English coach as he still doesn't think he's the right man for Chelsea. He told CBS Sports Golazo:
"I think this game is huge for Graham Potter. I just don't think he's the right fit with Chelsea. (They) are a very ruthless club. They are used to winning and having Champions League-winning managers."
Potter will be delighted to have overseen a turnaround against the Bundesliga giants. In the process, his side have now won two games on the bounce with two clean sheets. They next face Leicester City on Saturday (March 11).