"Potter won't last all of 2023" - Twitter erupts as Chelsea are held to frustrating 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest

Chelsea could only secure a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest in their Premier League clash on New Year's Day.

The Blues started off the match with attacking intensity, dominating possession and pulling all the strings, while the hosts could only sit back and try to minimize damage.

Mason Mount picked up the first notable chance of the game, following an over-the-top pass from Kalidou Koulibaly. However, the Englishman could not score the opening goal. For the home team, Brennan Johnson put in a good effort at goal with a low, powerful shot, forcing Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga into making an important save.

Raheem Sterling eventually broke the deadlock with 16 minutes on the clock as the former Manchester City winger latched onto a rebound to put the ball into the net. The move started with an impressive marauding run down the left-flank from Christian Pulisic, who sent in a dangerously whipped cross into the box for Kai Havertz.

The German didn't get to it first, as Willy Boly hit it out of the way. However, the defender's effort at a clearance saw the ball hit the crossbar and fall perfectly into Sterling's path. The Chelsea forward smashed his effort into the top-right corner to beat goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

A few other chances came for both sides in the first half, but the Blues remained as dominant as ever. The second half, however, changed things dramatically for Graham Potter's men.

Chelsea drop points as Nottingham Forest impress in the second half and claw back a draw

While the Blues were the more ruthless side in the first half, they stumbled in the second half as Forest took charge with zeal. Graham Potter's men still enjoyed the bulk of the possession, but they could barely do much in the final third, as Steve Cooper's charges opened up their defense.

Taiwo Awoniyi showed Chelsea a sign of things to come as he took a good shot at Kepa in the first minute of the second half. Later, Brennan Johnson took a chance at goal as well, before Morgan Gibbs-White hammered a shot that smashed the crossbar.

Forest rained down chance after chance on the Blues, eventually securing the equalizer through Serge Aurier in the 63rd minute. It was a corner from Gibbs-White that met Willy Boly, and the defender headed it down for Aurier to smash it home from close range.

Chelsea picked up the slack again, seeking a way into Forest's box to snatch back all three points. However, the relegation-threatened side were unrelenting in their defense, blocking their attackers from gaining any meaningful edge.

The game eventually ended 1-1, with the Blues dropping points, and here is how Chelsea fans on Twitter reacted to their New Year's Day draw:

