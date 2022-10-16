"Potter is treating him like a stepchild" "Everyone injured or needing rest and dude still can't get a start" - Chelsea fans lose their minds as attacker is benched for Premier League clash against Aston Villa

Chelsea supporters are extremely infuriated by the fact that Christian Pulisic is on the bench for the Blues' Premier League fixture against Aston Villa.

The west London outfit had an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 season under the management of former head coach Thomas Tuchel. However, they now seem to have rediscovered their form after Graham Potter replaced the German boss at Stamford Bridge.

The Englishman secured a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on October 1, his debut game in charge. The Blues then put on a dominating display against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the subsequent fixture, scoring three goals and maintaining a clean sheet.

Chelsea are currently fourth in the league table and will look to bring home all three points with a win over Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Meanwhile, Pulisic has struggled to find a way into the Blues' starting XI this season. He has only started twice in eight Premier League games for the west London outfit so far. Despite his recent woes at Stamford Bridge, the American winger has at least managed to record a goal as well as an assist this term in the English top-flight.

Blues fans are disappointed with Pulisic's lack of game time and believe the American forward deserves to feature in the starting XI. Supporters took to Twitter to express their dismay. Here are some of their reactions:

MookieMagic @MambaBald @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Pulisic nearly scores a brace in his last start and gets rewarded by being benched… @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Pulisic nearly scores a brace in his last start and gets rewarded by being benched…

Lefty @CFCLefty @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal People need to see man. Sterling ain't doing anything, wasting our chances, can't even dribble, always fall down and can't even release the ball quick. what does he offers that Pulisic doesn't? why Pulisic being treated like this @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal People need to see man. Sterling ain't doing anything, wasting our chances, can't even dribble, always fall down and can't even release the ball quick. what does he offers that Pulisic doesn't? why Pulisic being treated like this

Timothy Conrad @Timothy11734032 @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Pulisic getting fucked over again. Everyone injured or needing rest and dude still can't get a start. WTF. Get the fuck our of Chelsea in January! @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Pulisic getting fucked over again. Everyone injured or needing rest and dude still can't get a start. WTF. Get the fuck our of Chelsea in January!

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Christian Pulisic man, Potter is treating him like a stepchild Christian Pulisic man, Potter is treating him like a stepchild

Rono Dennis @ronodennis580 @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal No pulisic again? I think we are wasted a talented player. We rather sell him if this streak continues @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal No pulisic again? I think we are wasted a talented player. We rather sell him if this streak continues

Chelsea boss Graham Potter speaks ahead of trip to Villa Park

The Chelsea boss shared his thoughts on Aston Villa ahead of their trip to Villa Park. Potter believes his side needs to be ready to accept the challenge that Steven Gerrard's men pose.

He said (via Football.London):

"The margins are very small as we've said in the Premier League. I'm sure Steven will want to improve their results and looking at this game to do that. We need to make sure we're ready for the challenge. I think everyone knows in the Premier League there is always someone under pressure. At the moment it's Steven and he has the quality and experience to do that."

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes