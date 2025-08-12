"Pray he doesn't leave", "Keep him by all means" - Real Madrid fans urge club to keep star linked with move away after 4-0 win over WSG Tirol

Real Madrid fans online urged the club not to sell Rodrygo this summer after his show in their 4-0 win over WSG Tirol in a friendly on August 12. The Brazilian forward has been heavily linked to an exit from the Bernabeu in this transfer window.

After Eder Militao scored the opening goal (10'), Kylian Mbappe dazzled with a brace (13' and 59') in the pre-season friendly against WSG Tirol. In the 62nd minute, Rodrygo came off the bench as a substitute for Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian made a solid impact in his 29 minutes of gameplay, scoring the decisive goal (81') for Real Madrid. He also had two shots on target with an 85% passing accuracy.

Madridistas took to X to react to Rodrygo's performance against WSG Tirol, with many urging the club not to sell him amid exit rumors. One X user wrote:

"Keep Rodrygo by all means, sell vinicius to whoever team that needs him and watch how Madrid will become unstoppable again."

Some other fans also shared similar views, urging Real Madrid to consider keeping him and playing him more often.

Fans continued to share their views on Rodrygo's performance:

Note: All in-game statistics were taken from SofaScore as of writing and are subject to change as per the website's prerogative.

Manchester City are interested in signing Real Madrid star Rodrygo this summer: Reports

Rodrygo - Source: Getty

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (h/t Sports Illustrated), Manchester City consider Real Madrid star Rodrygo as a dream target this summer. The Brazilian superstar is reportedly on the list of multiple major Premier League sides since being linked to an exit from the Bernabeu.

Manchester City have reached an agreement to send Jack Grealish on loan to Everton, while Savinho has been linked to a move to Tottenham Hotspur. Moreover, James McAtee could join Nottingham Forest for a reported £20 million. If all the sales go through, it will enable the Sky Blues to make an offer for the Real Madrid forward.

Romano further reported that Los Blancos are ready to let Rodrygo leave this summer if a suitable offer arrives. The Spanish giants value him at a whopping €100 million, but could consider a lower price if the player himself facilitates an exit.

However, Rodrygo appears to be keen on staying at the Bernabeu despite coach Xabi Alonso not giving him enough playtime. Per reports, he has not yet asked to leave the club. It remains to be seen whether the Brazilian responds well to Manchester City's offer. Meanwhile, Arsenal have also been linked to the player in previous reports.

