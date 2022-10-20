“Pray for PSV”, “This is the start of something new” – Arsenal fans thrilled as Mikel Arteta names Gunners duo in ‘very special’ partnership for Europa League game

Arsenal fans are thrilled with Mikel Arteta for naming Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in his starting XI for their Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven on October 20.

The Gunners host PSV at the Emirates Stadium, looking to keep their winning streak in the Europa League intact.

Arteta's men have beaten Bodo Glimt twice and FC Zurich once to boast a 100% win record thus far.

The Spanish tactician has gone with an attacking line-up to take on the Eredivisie side.

American goalkeeper Matt Turner starts in goal, with Takehiro Tomiyasu, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Kieran Tierney in defense.

Meanwhile, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Granit Xhaka are in midfield, with Fabio Vieira in attacking midfield.

Man-of-the-moment Bukayo Saka and young English forward Nketiah start out wide in the 4-2-3-1 formation.

Nketiah has been impressive when given the opportunity, with two goals and one assist in 13 appearances.

Jesus starts upfront for Arsenal and will look to continue his superb start to the season.

The Brazilian has been a huge hit at the Emirates Stadium since arriving from Manchester City this past summer for £46.9 million.

Jesus has bagged five goals and as many assists in 12 appearances across competitions.

Arsenal will qualify for the knockout stages if they manage a draw against Ruud van Nistelrooy's PSV.

However, given the star power on offer in attack, their fans will be expecting all three points and a strong performance.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to Arteta's selection of Jesus and Nketiah in his attacking line-up:

Arsenal have been on fire this season

Saka and co have been a joy to watch

The Gunners have only lost once this season and that was in a 2-1 loss against Manchester United in September.

Even then, Arteta's side were impressive in defeat and have been ripping teams apart with their attacking nous.

Jesus has been a revelation, Saka has been at his usual best and Martin Odegaard has shown why Arteta made him club captain.

They can seal qualification to the knockout stages of the Europa League with a win or draw against PSV.

That would allow Arteta to then tinker with his team for the next two fixtures as they continue their thrilling title push in the league.

Arsenal are currently top of the league and boast a four-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City.

However, the Gunners will need to be wary of the threat posed by Cody Gakpo as the Dutch winger has been in remarkable form for PSV.

Gakpo has found the net 13 times in 18 appearances across competitions while contributing 11 assists.

