"Prefers money over winning trophies again" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo agrees contract extension with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to sign a new deal with Al-Nassr hasn't gone down well with fans. The Portuguese superstar's previous contract was due to expire at the end of this month, adding to speculation regarding his future.

It was reported last month that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could join one of the participants of the FIFA Club World Cup on a short-term deal. However, the move failed to materialize, with Cristiano Ronaldo also confirming that he would stay at Al-Nassr.

The Saudi club have now shared a video on social media featuring the 40-year-old, with the message:

"The story continues"

The video features a short message from Ronaldo, who states:

"Al-Nassr forever"

Fans immediately took to social media to express their opinion following the news. One insisted that the Portuguese prefers money over trophies, commenting:

"He prefers money over winning trophies again. Good luck, Grandpa!"

Another quipped:

"Do we feel good about his renewal? No. But will we support him forever? Yes"

One fan simply responded with a series of heartbreak emojis, posting:

"💔💔💔💔💔"

Another stated:

"you’re embarrassing yourself"

One fan questioned Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to join Al-Nassr after parting ways with Manchester United, commenting:

"Why ronaldo joined these instead of al hilal or al littihad back when u he left united I’ll never no why didn’t he join one of the top 2 biggest in the league Al nassr are shit"

The Portuguese superstar has agreed to stay with Al-Nassr until 2027.

Who is Cristiano Ronaldo's idol?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo once named Diego Maradona as his idol at an awards ceremony during his time with Manchester United. When the Portuguese was asked which player he liked to watch, he named himself, much to the amusement of the crowd.

Sir Alex Ferguson, who was also in attendance, was seen laughing as well before Ronaldo confirmed that he was joking. However, the player went on to reveal that he looked up to the Argentine legend as a kid. He said (via Sport Bible):

"I like to watch myself... I like to (watch) Maradona. I remember when I'm kid I look every time for him and this is my idol."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner spent six seasons at Old Trafford before leaving for Real Madrid in 2009. He returned for a second stint with Manchester United from Juventus in 2021, before leaving under unceremonious circumstances in December 2022 to join Al-Nassr.

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More