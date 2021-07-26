Premier League ace to undergo his Arsenal medical on Wednesday - Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion central defender Ben White will undergo a medical at Arsenal this Wednesday, as per reports.

The Gunners have agreed a deal to sign White from Brighton for a fee of £50 million after two failed attempts earlier this summer.

Brighton’s steep asking price didn’t deter Arsenal as they were desperate to sign a ball-playing centre-back this summer. David Luiz is no longer at the club, so the need to sign a new central defender is imperative.

Ben White is expected to become an Arsenal player this week... — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 26, 2021

White, who was given an extended break following his exploits with the England national team at Euro 2020, is expected to undergo his medical in a couple of days as per Sky Sports.

White’s performances in the last couple of seasons have earned him rave reviews from fans and pundits alike, so a move to a top side doesn’t come as a surprise.

Ben White to form a new core at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal moved away from playing an exciting brand of football under Arteta at times last season as they did not seem to have the right kind of players to do that.

The core of the team needed replacing, and Arsenal has taken some giant steps forward this summer. Having signed Albert Sambo Lokonga and Nuno Tavares, White will be another long-term acquisition by the club.

White’s impressive displays under Marcelo Bielsa in the Championship first caught the eye of many fans and pundits as he was solid in defense and could play the ball out from the back.

Ben White will complete his move to Arsenal next week, there’s no doubt. Done deal since days for £50m to Brighton. Personal terms already agreed and paperworks signed in the last few days. ⚪️🔴 #AFC



Medicals scheduled then official announcement - he’ll be the new centre back. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2021

His displays for Brighton last season only raised his stock higher as he proved he can do it in the top-flight as well.

Arsenal’s defensive woes have been clear to see in the last few seasons. Arteta needs a young and reliable ball-playing centre-back who can start moves from the back.

At £50 million, White will become Arsenal’s most expensive centre-back. However, he is still only 23 and is a long-term acquisition.

If the Gunners can get the best out of him and build a team around him, he will be good value for money, even at £50 million.

