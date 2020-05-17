Premier League champions-in-waiting Liverpool excited as season return edges closer

Liverpool FC Training Session

The Premier League's top teams have resumed training sessions at full capacity in the past few weeks, anticipating an upcoming return to Premier League action in the coming weeks. Liverpool certainly seems to have gotten off to a head start as they look to resume one of their most productive campaigns to date.

The likes of Andy Robertson and captain Jordan Henderson have taken to social media to express their optimism and seem to be eager to wreak havoc on the pitch. There has been much ado about the Premier League's return in recent weeks and Liverpool's superstars certainly do not want to be left behind.

Liverpool's dangerous front three in action

Liverpool's glorious trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane also seem to be itching to race on to the pitch and be at their devastating best. The trio was last seen in action in the Premier League in March. It is safe to say that the Premier League's defenses will not be very excited about having to deal with their pace and dynamism.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson also seems to be in fine shape ahead of the much-awaited Premier League restart. The English midfielder has grown immensely under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp and has become one of the finest and most inspirational captains in the Premier League.

Henderson's ability to give his best even through pain and suffering has won him a place in many of Anfield's big hearts, and the EPL midfielder will be raring to go once the season resumes.

Premier League's star defender Virgil van Dijk also eager to take to the pitch

Virgil van Dijk is Liverpool's de facto leader in defense and one of the best defenders the Premier League has seen in a long time. The EPL's Dutch superstar has also been preparing for a challenging restart to the season. Jurgen Klopp also stated in a recent interview that the break from Premier League football has leveled the playing field to a considerable extent.

Several Premier League teams have been seen taking to their respective training grounds in the past few weeks. While the abrupt stop to footballing action may have affected the overall match fitness of the players, most clubs have ensured that no time goes to waste.

With most Premier League stars going through intense training sessions to improve their match readiness, the Premier League is all set to explode on to the scene in typical fashion.

Liverpool may have one of the best squads in the Premier League, but they must be prepared for a hammer-and-tongs approach from their title rivals.

The Merseyside club is a mere 6 points away from clinching their first EPL title in an astonishing 30 years. Liverpool has come agonizingly close on several occasions in the past and it is understandable that the Anfield faithful consider the Premier League their holy grail.

While most fans and players eagerly await a return to normalcy in the game, it is fairly safe to say that Liverpool's devout brigade is far more enthusiastic than the rest.