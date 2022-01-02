Premier League club contact Arsenal to explore possibility of £20 million deal for Aubameyang - Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a move for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January. The Magpies are desperate to bolster their squad in January to boost the club's chances of avoiding relegation this season.

According to the Mirror, Newcastle United are interested in signing Aubameyang on loan for the rest of the season with an option to buy for £20 million next summer. The former Borussia Dortmund star has been left out of Arsenal's squad by Mikel Arteta for their last six Premier League games.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 for a then club-record fee of £56 million. The Gabonese striker was an instant hit at the Emirates Stadium as he scored ten goals in thirteen games in his debut season with the club.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has arguably been Arsenal's talisman since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund. The striker, however, suffered from a massive dip in form last season, and managed to scored just 10 goals in 29 Premier League appearances.

Aubameyang's woeful form in front of goal has continued this season. He has scored just four goals in fourteen Premier League appearances. The 32-year-old has been left out of Arsenal's squad for their last six league games and has been stripped of the captain's armband due to a 'disciplinary breach'.

Reports have suggested the striker is likely to seek a move away from the club in January. Premier League strugglers Newcastle United are desperate to bolster their squad in January. Despite having one of the richest owners in world football in the form of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Eddie Howe's side are languishing in 19th place in the Premier League table.

Newcastle United are therefore considering a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January. The club will look to take advantage of the striker's current situation at Arsenal.

Arsenal could look to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks likely to leave the club in the near future after falling out of favor with Mikel Arteta. Alexandre Lacazette is entering the final six months of his contract with the club, and has thus far rejected the chance to sign a contract extension.

Everton hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin is widely tipped to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the Emirates Stadium next summer, according to the Mirror. Calvert-Lewin scored 16 goals in 33 appearances in the Premier League for Everton last season.

Calvert-Lewin scored three goals in three Premier League games before suffering a fractured toe against Brighton on August 28. The injury has kept him out of action for four months.

The England striker is expected to make the move to one of the Premier League's 'top-six' clubs in the near future. Calvert-Lewin's contract with Everton, however, runs until 2025. The Toffees are therefore likely to command a mammoth fee for their star striker.

