Premier League club in with 'good chance' to sign Barcelona midfielder on loan in January: Reports 

Premier League club Newcastle United have reportedly begun negotiations with Barcelona over a potential move for Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

According to Todofichajes, Newcastle United could try to sign the former Liverpool midfielder on loan for the rest of the season. Furthermore, Barcelona are keen to reduce the financial burden caused by their wage bill.

The Spanish club will therefore look to part ways with Philippe Coutinho. The 29-year-old is currently earning an eye-watering €23 million per season in wages. Reports suggest negotiations between the Magpies and Barcelona are on the right track. The Premier League strugglers fancy their chances of completing a move for the Brazilian in January.

Philippe Coutinho was widely considered one of the best attacking midfielders in the world when he left Liverpool to join Barcelona in a deal worth €160 million in January of 2018.

The Brazilian has, however, struggled to live up to expectations during his time with the Catalan giants. Philippe Coutinho scored eight goals in eighteen La Liga appearances in his debut season with Barcelona. However, he managed just eleven goals in 54 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona during the 2018-19 campaign.

Philippe Coutinho was then sent on a season-long loan to Bayern Munich during the 2019-20 campaign. He played a key role in the German club's Bundesliga, DFB Pokal, and Champions League triumphs that season.

Coutinho returned to Barcelona in the summer of 2020. A combination of injuries and inconsistent performances have hampered Philippe Coutinho's progress at Barcelona since his return to the club from his loan spell.

Football Transfers @Transferzone00 Philippe Coutinho is open to leaving Barcelona. Arsenal, Newcastle United are among the clubs monitoring his situation. #NUFC #Barca



(via ) Philippe Coutinhois open to leaving Barcelona. Arsenal, Newcastle United are among the clubs monitoring his situation. #AFC (via @brunoalemany 🚨 Philippe Coutinho 🇧🇷 is open to leaving Barcelona. Arsenal, Newcastle United are among the clubs monitoring his situation. #AFC #NUFC #Barca (via @brunoalemany🌕)

The 29-year-old is currently out of favor at the Camp Nou under the management of Xavi Hernandez. He has made just 16 appearances for the club in all competitions this season, scoring two goals.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are currently languishing in nineteenth place in the Premier League table. Eddie Howe's side are in desperate need of reinforcements to their squad in January.

Philippe Coutinho is believed to be keen to leave Barcelona to join a club where he will receive regular playing time. The former Liverpool star wants to be part of Tite's Brazil squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Newcastle could view Manchester United star as cheaper alternative to Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho

Manchester United v BSC Young Boys: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho's mammoth €23 million-per-year salary could prove to be a major obstacle for Newcastle United. The Magpies are reportedly eager to sign the Brazilian on loan for the rest of the season but could switch their focus to Manchester United's Donny van de Beek.

Van de Beek has been unable to break into the Manchester United starting line-up since his £34 million move from Ajax in the summer of 2020. The Dutchman has made just seven Premier League appearances for the club this season and is believed to be desperate to leave the Red Devils.

utdreport @utdreport



strettynews.com/2022/01/04/new… Newcastle United are likely to test Manchester United’s desire to continue to confine Donny van de Beek to the substitute’s bench Newcastle United are likely to test Manchester United’s desire to continue to confine Donny van de Beek to the substitute’s benchstrettynews.com/2022/01/04/new…

Also Read Article Continues below

The 24-year-old is rumored to be earning an annual salary of £6,240,000 at Manchester United. Newcastle United could therefore cool their interest in Coutinho and switch their focus to van de Beek, as the former Ajax star is a cheaper alternative. According to the Manchester Evening News, Newcastle United have already registered an interest in the United star.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar