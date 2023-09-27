Premier League club launch complaint at kit manufacturer after players report concern over shirts weighing them down during games

Premier League side Aston Villa have reportedly complained to kit manufacturer Castore regarding the lack of sweat-wicking technology in the shirts.

As per The Guardian, the players complained that the shirts were sticking to their bodies due to sweat after just a few minutes. This leads to them being uncomfortable and also adds unnecessary weight to their bodies.

While this doesn't seem like much, an added weight of 500g can hamper players majorly at the highest level of the game. Brentford's director of elite performance Ben Ryan explained the same after the Bees faced the same issue last season with their kit manufacturer Umbro, saying:

“Collectively over 90 minutes that adds up a little bit and also it might make you not as comfortable and not as confident, so all of those small things come into it."

Aston Villa have asked Manchester-based Castore to fix the issue. They have entered the second year of their deal with the sportswear brand.

Castore has also made the kit for two other Premier League clubs this season - Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rangers, tennis star Andy Murray, and England's cricket team also wear Castore-manufactured kits this season.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are sixth in the Premier League table after four wins from six games this season. They will next take on Everton at Villa Park in the EFL Cup third round on Wednesday, September 27.

A look at the Premier League stat leaders so far this season

The 2023-24 Premier League season has seen 18 teams complete six games except for Burnley and Luton Town. There have been some thrilling games, outstanding goals, and broken records already.

Manchester City, who have won the league title three years in a row now, lead the table with six wins from six games. Liverpool (2nd), Tottenham Hotspur (4th), and Arsenal (5th) are the three other unbeaten teams in the English top flight so far.

Manchester City and Fulham have kept the highest number of clean sheets with three while Brighton & Hove Albion have scored the most goals with 18.

Last season's Premier League Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland of Manchester City leads the goalscoring charts with eight goals. Meanwhile, Wolves' Neto, Tottenham's James Maddison, and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah are tied at the top of the assists chart with four each.

All three newly-promoted sides - Luton Town (18th), Burnley (19th) and Sheffield United (20th) - are in the relegation zone with one point each.