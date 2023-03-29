Premier League club want to sign Liverpool outcast next season - Reports

According to British agent Haydn Dodge, Newcastle United are interested in signing Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez.

Dodge claimed that the Magpies have been long-time admirers of the English defender and are keen to add another central defender to their ranks this summer.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Newcastle United are interested in signing Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez. British agent, Haydn Dodge claims Eddie Howe is a big fan of Gomez and would like to bring him to St James’ Park in time for next season. NEW: Newcastle United are interested in signing Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez. British agent, Haydn Dodge claims Eddie Howe is a big fan of Gomez and would like to bring him to St James’ Park in time for next season. #lfc [caughtoffside] 🚨 NEW: Newcastle United are interested in signing Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez. British agent, Haydn Dodge claims Eddie Howe is a big fan of Gomez and would like to bring him to St James’ Park in time for next season. #lfc [caughtoffside] https://t.co/LfnV6OkgnP

The English agent said in an interview with Caught Offside:

“It is quite well known that Newcastle United have long admired defender Joe Gomez as they look to bolster their centre-half options ahead of several players being out of contract this summer.”

Gomez has somewhat fallen down the hierarchy of first-choice defenders at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp this season. The England international has started 13 of the Reds' 26 league fixtures this term.

His contract only expires in 2027, having signed a long-term deal last summer. It remains to be seen whether the Magpies can secure the English centre-back's services this summer.

Liverpool have had a mixed campaign in the English top tier this season. Jurgen Klopp's side started the term in poor form, spending most of it outside the top six. The Reds have now, however, managed somewhat of a resurgence in terms of their performances.

The Merseyside outfit are currently sixth in the Premier League table with 12 wins from 26 matches. They are seven points off the top four, however, with a five-point buffer to cover to surpass fifth-placed Newcastle United, who have been in great form under Eddie Howe this season.

It remains to be seen whether the Reds can climb up the league table in the final stretch of the season and secure a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League.

"I firmly believe" - Liverpool legend urged to 'distance himself' from Anfield

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has warned Reds legend Steven Gerrard against becoming the club's manager in the near future. The Englishman believes the former Rangers manager could place his career in jeopardy if he becomes the next Reds boss soon.

Gerrard, who last managed Aston Villa in the Premier League, has been heavily touted with a return to Anfield ever since he became a manager.

The Englishman has seen great success in his managerial career, leading Rangers to the Scottish Premiership on an unbeaten run and replicating Arsene Wenger's Invincibles season with Arsenal.

Keys insists the former England midfielder must hold off on taking the Liverpool job. He wrote in his blog:

"If Gerrard still has ambitions to manage or coach in the Premier League I really think he should be swerving the legends games - the likes of which we saw at Anfield last weekend. Gerrard needs to distance himself from Liverpool for a few years more yet."

Poll : 0 votes