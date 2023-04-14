Premier League club willing to spend no more than €25 million for 26-year-old star who Barcelona want sold this summer: Reports

Premier League side Newcastle United have shown interest in Barcelona winger Raphinha. According to El Nacional, the Brazilian, who joined the La Liga giants from Leeds United this season, has fallen out of favor with manager Xavi Hernandez.

Having arrived from the Premier League for €60 million, the 26-year-old has failed to have the desired impact. He has been inconsistent on the right flank and the Blaugrana are willing to part with the player just a season after signing him.

Barcelona are in the midst of a well-known financial crisis. If they want to make new signings, they could be forced to offload quite a few players. Raphinha is one of the top names on the list of players who could leave Camp Nou in the summer.

Despite his troubles, the La Liga leaders believe that there is no shortage of suitors for the winger. The likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur displayed interest in the January transfer window. However, Newcastle have now emerged as one of the most likely destinations.

However, Barcelona will find it hard to recoup the massive transfer fee. The Magpies are reportedly not willing to offer more than €25 million. Given their financial situation, the Catalans could be forced to agree.

They have also lined up a potential replacement for Raphinha. El Nacional reported that Xavi has already chosen who will take his place in the squad - Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco. The club have already shown interest in the player during the January window, in a deal that sent Memphis Depay to the Metropolitano.

Barcelona defender could leave if he does not accept pay cut: Reports

Jordi Alba could leave Camp Nou this summer.

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba could depart the club if he doesn't agree to reduce his wages, according to Mundo Deportivo. The left-back, one of the club's captains, is set to receive a massive €38 million as part of his new deal and deferred payments.

With the Catalan giants already in trouble over Financial Fair Play and their wage budget, they are looking for viable options to cut down. This involves asking players with high wages to accept a reduction or to seek moves elsewhere.

Alba is one of the players on such a list. The 34-year-old's contract is set to expire in 2024. While he has displayed an interest in running his contract out with the La Liga leaders, the club could look to offload him.

The report adds that Barcelona also tried to ship him to Inter Milan this summer, but the player refused to leave.

