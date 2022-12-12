Premier League clubs feel Chelsea are in ‘advanced’ talks to sign highly-rated forward: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly working to bring in Youssoufa Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund this January. The Blues are reportedly laying the groundwork for the move, and other Premier League clubs believe the move is well advanced.

Moukoko is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to pen a new deal with the German side. Dortmund are keen to keep him, but the Blues are willing to make a big move for the teen striker.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Chelsea initially planned to sign the striker in the summer of 2023 on a free transfer, but the injury to Armando Broja could have changed their plans.

He added that other Premier League clubs interested in the striker believe he will end up at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool and Tottenham urged to sign Chelsea target

Tottenham have been urged by John Wenham to sign Youssoufa Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund. He claimed that the Chelsea target would be perfect for the team as he would get enough minutes in the first team and also play regularly with the U21 to gain experience.

He told Football Insider:

"I wouldn't be at all surprised if Tottenham made a move for him. He would be told that he would be part of the first-team squad but would also play every game for the Under-21s to build up his understanding of English football. He has a contract that expires in the summer and I expect clubs to be in for him in January."

He added:

"I can see the logic of Tottenham signing him and putting him in the scenario where he would be back up to Kane but also playing for the Under-21s. I think signings of that level are needed to make sure our Under-21s aren't relegated. We aren't just going to watch that happen without trying to do anything."

Owen Hargreaves also believes that Moukoko would be a great signing for any club and urged Liverpool to make the move. He added that the Chelsea target is someone who can dominate for years to come, like Jude Bellingham. He said:

"He's producing the goods, a bit like Jude, Jude's only 19, Moukoko's amazing, only 17. The numbers throughout the youth ranks have been off the charts, he's always played two, three years ahead, he's always producing numbers, can he do it in men's football? And he's been doing it.

"I think we'll see a great athlete and one of those players I'm sure all the Premier League teams will be looking at. To be producing at this level at 17 is incredible."

Youssoufa Moukoko has scored six goals in 14 Bundesliga matches for Borussia Dortmund this season.

Get Morocco vs Portugal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes