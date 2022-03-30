Premier League clubs to introduce 5-subs rule from 2022-23 season - Reports

The Premier League is set to introduce five substitutes ahead of the 2022-23 season at a meeting in London on Thursday, March 31.

The decision (per The Times) from Premier League clubs is a U-turn. That's because they had turned down the proposal for the last two seasons in meetings dating back to December 2020.

The rule, which will see teams allowed to make up to five substitutions in three timeouts, was used during the latter part of the 2019-20 campaign to help deal with the COVID-19 crisis. However, clubs voted three times against introducing the rule for the 2020-21 and ongoing season, infuriating Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

With the rule still intact in European competitions, Klopp couldn't understand why teams would risk the health of their players by not having the Premier League introduce the concept permanently. He told reporters earlier this month (via ESPN):

"We played Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday and Tuesday. That's a horrible schedule," Klopp told a news conference on Monday. "If we can make changes, we will do that. If it's not, it's not. It's essential that we go again for the five subs."

Other managers had called for the rule to be reintroduced last season, including then-Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola was outraged at the risk of injuries following the removal of the rule last season, saying in September (via SportsIllustrated):

“That would be the best (five substitutions). I’m not here to change anything for this country. All around the world we have five subs; (here) we have three. This is ridiculous. This is why there are injuries. Every three days a game, without any prep, no pre-season. Maybe one day the big bosses will explain why?"

The argument against the Premier League's 5-subs rule

Sean Dyche opposed the rule in July 2020.

Despite there being a huge demand for the rule to make its return, there have been opposition to it, as the bigger Premier League clubs having more depth would benefit more.

That includes Burnley manager Sean Dyche, who feels the system favours the bigger teams because of the larger squads at their disposal, saying (via Sky Sports):

"I think it quite obviously favours the big clubs because they can keep more players happy and more players involved by making more changes."

Dyche continued:

"It could be a slightly calmer situation for managers (of bigger clubs) with players who get slightly disgruntled than if they're out of the team and out of the squad."

Nevertheless, it appears the Premier League clubs have now gone back on their prior rejection of the proposal as the rule will be reintroduced next season.

