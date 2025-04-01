Premier League clubs learn when semi-automated offside technology will be introduced into the league

The Premier League has announced that it will begin using the semi-automated offside technology beginning from Matchweek 32. In a post on Twitter, the league confirmed that the technology will make its debut on April 12.

Ad

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium would thus become the first game to employ it in the English top flight. In collaboration with the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) and sports data company Genius Sports, this innovation will come to the English top division.

This will serve as a massive aid to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to ease their burden in making tough offside calls. Using cameras and tracking of player movement, it generates a graphical representation of the incident to provide a clearer view.

Ad

Trending

First used in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, semi-automated offside technology has slowly found its way in many leagues across the world. In Europe, it was taken up by La Liga, Serie A, and the Champions League, among others, before being adopted by the Premier League. It is also already in use in the FA Cup this season.

The move will certainly be a welcome one for fans of all teams, as it has shown to massively reduce the time needed to make such calls. With supporters expressing their displeasure over extended VAR checks, the Premier League has claimed that it can reduce that time by 30 seconds. Overall, it will improve the quality of the game for the fans in the stadium as well as for those watching at home.

Ad

Premier League title race permutations as Liverpool edge closer and closer

The Premier League is set to return to action after over 14 days as Arsenal host Fulham while West Ham United travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday. With the business end of the season approaching, Liverpool look well set to lift the trophy at the end of the season.

The brilliant Reds have impressed in Arne Slot's first season, holding a 12-point lead over the Gunners. With nine games to go, Mikel Arteta's side can reach a maximum of 85 points.

Ad

With Liverpool already on 70, they would need just 16 points from their last nine games to win their second Premier League title in six years. They will look to pick things up right where they left off with a Merseyside derby clash against Everton on Wednesday.

They can claim the title statistically as soon as April 13, provided Arsenal lose against Fulham, Everton, and Brentford on the trot. The Merseysiders would then need just a point against West Ham to be crowned champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback