Premier League giants emerge as favorites to sign Lionel Messi after leaving Barcelona - Reports

Barcelona and Lionel Messi have parted ways this summer following the Blaugrana's announcement that they won't be able to tie him to a new deal. Attention has quickly shifted to the attacker's next club and it wouldn't be a surprise if he ends up in England next season.

According to reports in Spain, Premier League giants Manchester City are leading the race to sign the Argentine playmaker. Sources have claimed that the English champions are monitoring the situation of the Barcelona legend very closely and are looking to pounce on the opportunity.

Lionel Messi has been on the Cityzen's radar for several years now. The prospect of playing once again under Pep Guardiola, with whom he has a great relationship, is believed to be one of the factors that could convince the Argentine superstar to switch to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Nevertheless, it wouldn't be an easy task for any club to accommodate Lionel Messi due to his gargantuan wage bill. It remains to be seen if Manchester City will be able to afford the attacker given their objectives for the summer.

The Premier League champions have signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a whopping £100 million. Harry Kane is expected to follow suit for a fee rumored to be around £160 million.

Which other clubs could Lionel Messi join after leaving Barcelona?

Lionel Messi will certainly not be short of options after leaving Barcelona this summer. While Manchester City appear to be favorites to secure his services for the next few years, a number of top clubs are also said to be pulling the strings with the aim of convincing him to choose them.

Paris Saint-Germain, for instance, also have a decent chance of snapping up the attacker. The Ligue 1 giants have never hidden their interest in adding Lionel Messi to their side. His close friends, including Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Leonardo Paredes, are reportedly trying to persuade him to join the Parisians. That gives them a huge chance.

Meanwhile, a switch to MLS is also a possibility. Lionel Messi has revealed in the past that he'd love to play in the American division after leaving Barcelona. More clarity on the situation will arrive in the coming days.

