England and Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho

Premier League club Manchester United are reportedly in front of the queue for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho. Reputed English journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic revealed that the Red Devils have been in 'regular contact' with the German club.

Ornstein reports that there is a very high chance of the young Englishman leave Dortmund this summer. Sancho was on the books of current Premier League champions Manchester City but decided to seek regular minutes and left for Germany. However, the rumours surrounding a potential EPL return for Sancho are heating up as the transfer window approaches.

There is still a very high chance Jadon Sancho will leave Borussia Dortmund this summer. There is confidence from Sancho's camp that an offer will arrive. #mufc have been in regular contact, and very recently #mulive [@David_Ornstein] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 19, 2020

The English journalist also reports that Sancho's camp is confident a lot of clubs will be in for the forward during 'crunch' times. That being said, he notes that some feel that United is the only option for the young star and that the EPL club are 'frontrunner's for his signature.

It appears #mufc are the frontrunners for Jadon Sancho this summer, and some feel the only option. Some dispute this, especially his camp, who think they will get numerous clubs interested when it comes to 'the crunch' #mulive [@David_Ornstein] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 19, 2020

Premier League giants United to go all-in for Sancho

Sancho playing for Manchester City

Manchester United have long been linked with a big-money move for Jadon Sancho. The former Man City winger has all the traits that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking for as he oversees a squad rebuild at Old Trafford.

Premier League manager Solskjaer is said to be targeting players who are young and hungry for success to mould them into top players. Furthermore, the Norwegian is reportedly targetting several British players to rebuild the core of the side.

Harry Maguire's £80m capture last summer has been the biggest statement of this new-found approach in the transfer market. Add to that the £45m purchase of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Dan James for a reported £15m. Sancho ticks all of these boxes and plenty more as well.

Sancho and Premier League star Marcus Rashford in action for England

Although Lucien Favre has experimented with Sancho on the left flank, he is predominantly a right-sided player, something United have lacked for ages. The former Premier League champions have had a dearth of right-wingers for a considerable while now. Apart from completing the attack in that regard, Sancho is an excellent chance creator in the final third.

His fleet-footedness and ability to make crucial decisions belies his age and is comfortably one of the most efficient dribbles in the Bundesliga, if not the most. The prospect of Sancho dovetailing with another EPL star Marcus Rashford is a devastating one. The United academy product is one of the most exciting forwards that the Premier League giants have had for a while and shares an excellent rapport with Sancho.

15 - Jadon Sancho has assisted 15 goals in the Bundesliga this season for Borussia Dortmund - the last Englishman to assist as many league goals in a single campaign within Europe's top five divisions was Frank Lampard in 2004-05 with Chelsea (18 assists). Special. pic.twitter.com/vV3g7dN5En — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2020

Speaking on the prospect of playing alongside his fellow Englishman, Rashford said,

"Obviously we'll be good. Sancho is a great player and you sort of, you know, it's like the new generation player and it's definitely exciting, to watch him become the player that is becoming so, um, you know, credit to him. Hopefully we can, we can all play together. That'll be, that'd be good."

Speaking on what it is about Sancho's approach he likes the most, the Premier League star continued,

"He just plays off the cuff, you know. He's creative. He's imaginative, and I think they're the things that in this generation, that's what you need to be world class."

Manchester United are set to return to training ahead of a potential Premier League restart.