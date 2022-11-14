Premier League giants plotting January move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney: Reports

According to Fichajes, as reported by the news outlet London World, Brentford striker Ivan Toney is on Premier League giants Chelsea's radar.

Toney has been in spectacular form this season, scoring 11 goals and providing three assists in 15 games for Brentford.

His form has attracted Chelsea's interest. The Blues have suffered in front of the goal. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is yet to impress the fans since his transfer deadline day move from Barcelona.

The Gabonese striker has scored three goals and provided one assist in 13 games for the Blues. Armando Broja is the other available attacker for the Blues.

Gary Neville @GNev2 Left out of a World Cup squad 48 hours ago and responds with that! Brilliant from @ivantoney24 Left out of a World Cup squad 48 hours ago and responds with that! Brilliant from @ivantoney24 👏❤️

Toney's contract with Brentford will run out in 2024. However, Chelsea are understandably interested in getting a deal done in the winter.

Despite Toney's noteworthy performances, the striker was snubbed by Gareth Southgate from England's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney reacted to the World Cup snub

Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney managed a brace to sink Pep Guardiola's side at the Etihad Stadium on 12 November. After the game, the striker reacted to being snubbed from Gareth Southgate's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup (via The Guardian):

“It’s disappointing but, listen, I know what I’m capable of and I won’t let it put me down. I just keep going and keep doing well for Brentford.”

He further added that his motivation remains the same despite the snub:

“The motivation is the boys in the dressing room and the fans, as you can see."

Ivan Toney @ivantoney24

What a win. Fans were unreal 3 points. 2 goals.What a win. Fans were unreal 3 points. 2 goals. What a win. Fans were unreal 🔥 ⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/TrN3bftSaB

Thomas Frank was delighted with his attacker's performance and said that Toney could have bagged three more goals during the game.

"He should have scored five goals – he had five good chances: one in [the] first half, then he scored, then he missed one from angle, scored a goal and then missed the last one. Honestly, what a player."

Frank added that Southgate should consider Toney if there is an injury issue in the England team.

“Gareth picked the squad he believes in but I hope he thinks about Ivan if there is an injury. He proved it today against the best team in the world. Of course, him and I both think he should be there but we’re looking from our side and Gareth from the other side and we don’t know who’s right."

