Premier League giants in pole position to sign Erling Haaland - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund hitman Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker is one of the most in-demand footballers on the planet and is likely to leave the German club next summer to join one of Europe's elite clubs.

According to Bild, Manchester City are 'currently in pole position' to sign Erling Haaland next summer. The former RB Salzburg star has been linked with a move to Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona in recent months.

Manchester City were desperate to sign a striker this summer following the departure of Sergio Aguero after the expiration of his contract at the end of last season.

Pep Guardiola's side were keen to sign Tottenham star Harry Kane but had multiple bids for the England captain rejected by the north London club.

City attempted to pull off a shock move for Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, but eventually lost the battle to sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to arch-rivals Manchester United.

The Cityzens decided against signing a striker this summer and have opted to place their faith in Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus. The reigning Premier League champions, however, will prioritize the signing of a top-quality striker next summer.

Manchester City's striker hunt in the last two years...



❌ Lionel Messi

❌ Harry Kane

❌ Erling Haaland

❌ Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/UZNo4fN3RO — bet365 (@bet365) August 27, 2021

Haaland scored 41 goals in 41 games in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund last season and has continued his scintillating form in front of goal this season.

He has found the back of the net six times in just five appearances for the German club this season.

Haaland's release clause will allow City to sign the Norwegian for a bargain price next summer

Manchester City v Barnsley: Pre-Season Friendly

Borussia Dortmund were reluctant to listen to offers for Erling Haaland this summer after selling Jadon Sancho to Manchester United in July.

The 21-year-old is reportedly valued at £150 million by Dortmund but could be available for just €75 million next summer due to a clause in his contract.

Manchester City's pursuit of a new striker is set to fail despite renewed Erling Haaland interesthttps://t.co/xyHEF7JRy7 pic.twitter.com/0JWS6nwQKB — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 30, 2021

Manchester City could therefore sign the striker for a bargain price next year. Real Madrid could look to provide stiff competition for Manchester City for the signature of Haaland.

Los Blancos are eager to sign a long-term replacement for veteran striker Karim Benzema.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar