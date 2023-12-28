Premier League giants want to sign Joao Cancelo ahead of Barcelona: Reports

Arsenal will reportedly provide Barcelona competition in signing Joao Cancelo from Manchester City following the Portuguese defender's loan deal in the summer.

Currently, the 29-year-old defender is undergoing a season-long loan spell with the Catalan side after being deemed surplus to requirements at the Etihad. Cancelo also spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Bayern Munich.

Although it is reported that Xavi and Co. see the full-back as an integral component of their team, the club's financial situation may complicate matters. It is under these circumstances that Fichajes believes the Gunners could hold the upper hand in signing Cancelo.

After moving to Barcelona, he's started 14 La Liga ties and five in the UEFA Champions League, bagging three goals and two assists across both competitions.

According to the aforementioned report, it is believed that Manchester City would be willing to let go of their player for a sum of over €30 million in the summer.

It needs to be mentioned that the north Londoners aren't in particular need of a left-back at the moment, with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu fighting for the spot. Meanwhile, Ben White, the injured Jurrien Timber and the aforementioned Japan international can play at right-back.

Should the Portuguese star decide to move to the Emirates, he is sure to face competition. A move for the defender would guarantee experience for Arsenal, given Cancelo has made 154 appearances for Manchester City, scoring nine goals and assisting 22.

Barcelona drop interest in Arsenal target - Reports

Martin Zubimendi (via Getty Images)

Barcelona have reportedly shifted their focus from signing midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. According to Football London, both Arsenal and Barcelona expressed their interest in the player in the summer but failed to get a deal over the line.

The same report now claims that the Gunners may choose to trigger Zubimendi's £52.3 million release clause to bolster their options in midfield. Thomas Partey has been injury-prone, which could prompt Mikel Arteta to find a new partner for Declan Rice.

The England international could venture further forward if the 24-year-old Spanish midfielder occupies the number six role. After coming up the ranks with his current employers, Zubimendi has made 169 appearances across competitions, bagging seven goals and assists each.

Should a move to north London materialize, the La Liga midfielder would earn himself the chance to compete for the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.