Premier League Hall of Fame: Who are the players inducted so far and all you need to know

The Premier League Hall of Fame is an honor presented to the best players to ever play in the league.

The award is considered to be the greatest individual prize that a player can achieve in the league. Richard Masters, chief executive of England's top-flight, said (via GOAL):

"Since 1992, the Premier League has been home to world-class players who have defined generations and provided us with compelling football season after season.

"A place in the Premier League Hall of Fame is reserved for the very best. It will be an occasion for our fans around the world to look back over the years and help us celebrate some truly exceptional playing careers."

Players must make 250 league appearances to be considered to get inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Otherwise, they need to achieve other accolades. These accolades include making 200 league appearances for one club, winning the Golden Boot or Golden Globe award, or winning three Premier League titles, or winning the Player of the Year award.

Scoring 100 league goals or keeping 100 clean sheets are other criteria that will make a player eligible.

Also, an individual's career in the league will only be taken into consideration while judging the eligibility to win the award. Fans can also vote for their choice.

Receivers of the accolade are presented with personalized medals with their names imprinted on them.

Which players have been inducted to the Premier League Hall of Fame so far?

The Premier League logo.

The Hall of Fame induction process started in 2021. Since then, a total of 16 players have been recognized by the league with the honor. Below is the full list of individuals who have been honored with the Hall of Fame:

Year of induction Player Club 2021 Alan Shearer Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United 2021 Thierry Henry Arsenal 2021 Eric Cantona Leeds United, Manchester United 2021 Roy Keane Nottingham Forest, Manchester United 2021 Frank Lampard West Ham United, Chelsea, Manchester City 2021 Dennis Bergkamp Arsenal 2021 David Beckham Manchester United 2021 Steven Gerrard Liverpool 2022 Wayne Rooney Everton, Manchester United 2022 Patrick Vieira Arsenal, Manchester City 2022 Ian Wright Arsenal, West Ham United 2022 Peter Schmeichel Manchester United, Aston Villa, Manchester City 2022 Paul Scholes Manchester United 2022 Didier Drogba Chelsea 2022 Vincent Kompany Manchester City 2022 Sergio Aguero Manchester City

Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry were the first two players to enter the Hall of Fame in April 2021. Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard and Dennis Bergkamp earned their spots in May 2021.

Manchester United and Liverpool legends David Beckham and Steven Gerrard, respectively, were the last two of the eight men included that year. A total of 23 nominees were shortlisted.

Africa Facts Zone @AfricaFactsZone Yaya Toure and Didier Drogba are the only Africans to be nominated for the 2022 Premier League Hall of Fame Class. Yaya Toure and Didier Drogba are the only Africans to be nominated for the 2022 Premier League Hall of Fame Class. https://t.co/My3UDpeFWn

Wayne Rooney and Patrick Vieira were the first two players to get their entry into the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 in March.

Ian Wright, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, Didier Drogba, Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero were inducted into the list in April.

B/R Football @brfootball (THREAD) The latest icons to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame in 2022(THREAD) The latest icons to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame in 2022 🌟 (THREAD) https://t.co/nK6k4lEYrE

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes