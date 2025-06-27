Premier League to introduce half-time interviews and two more features from next season - Reports 

The Premier League are reportedly set to introduce several new features while broadcasting games from next season. As reported by talkSPORT, interviews with substituted players will be introduced from the upcoming 2025-26 season.

The Premier League are reportedly going to implement some US-style innovations to the league's TV coverage to get more traction. For the first time, camera personnel will be allowed to get on the pitch to capture goal celebrations from close proximity.

TV cameras will also be able to enter the changing rooms, with the Premier League having asked for even greater access for broadcasters this summer. The new domestic rights deal, worth over £6.7billion over four years, will get underway from this season.

Sky Sports and TNT Sports share the broadcasting rights of the Premier League next season. Sky Sports already started trialling half-time interviews last season, and it will come into full effect this season.

However, not all the changes are going to be implemented at the same time in all games. English broadcasters are looking to keep up with American rivals with the new rules coming into effect.

While cameras will be allowed in dressing rooms, they won't be allowed to telecast managers' team talks. Unlike the US, Goal celebrations will be the only time cameras will be allowed to enter the pitch.

Premier League star wants to join Liverpool despite interest from Arsenal: Reports

Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon reportedly favors a move to Liverpool despite interest from Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea. As claimed by journalist Greame Bailey, while Gordon looks unlikely to move this summer, he would prefer to join Arne Slot's side. Bailey told TBR Football:

“One day I think he probably will end up at Liverpool. Will it be this summer? I very much doubt it. But Liverpool is his preferred option. He’s on the list of the other clubs I would say. We know Chelsea and Arsenal both want that left side upgrading. It’s not a secret and it’s a player they like."

The reputed reporter added:

“But yeah, to get Gordon out of Newcastle, I think it’s highly highly unlikely. Do Newcastle need to do a sale? Some clubs in football think they do and that’s why we’ve seen the Tino Livermento situation where City keep pecking away there."

Bailey concluded:

“They think Newcastle will have to do something. Newcastle say they don’t, but let’s see how that progresses. Again that may be where it ties in our Joelinton story would if Newcastle have got to sell someone big, do you sell Joelinton to Saudi Arabia?"

Gordon has been linked with a host of clubs in recent months following his impressive showings with Newcastle United. He has been strongly linked with Liverpool since last summer while Arsenal and Chelsea have also tracked him.

Gordon started his career at Liverpool's youth system but joined Everton after failing to make the grade. He left the Toffees to join Premier League side Newcastle United in 2023 and has been excellent for the Magpies. The 24-year-old has scored 22 goals and provided 23 assists in 106 appearances for the Magpies till date.

