Premier League star wants to join Liverpool amid Arsenal interest - Reports

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon reportedly prefers a move to Liverpool over the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea. However, a potential transfer for him this summer is unlikely.

Gordon, incidentally, started his youth football career on the red side of Merseyside before joining Everton's academy in 2012. He made 78 senior appearances for them before joining Newcastle in January 2023. He's been excellent for them, but has been linked with a move away.

Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with him, but journalist Graeme Bailey has reported that Gordon would prefer a move to Anfield instead. He told TBR Football:

“One day I think he probably will end up at Liverpool. Will it be this summer? I very much doubt it. But Liverpool is his preferred option. He’s on the list of the other clubs I would say. We know Chelsea and Arsenal both want that left side upgrading. It’s not a secret and it’s a player they like."

However, Bailey explained that it's unlikely that Gordon leaves Newcastle this summer, as he said:

“But yeah, to get Gordon out of Newcastle, I think it’s highly highly unlikely. Do Newcastle need to do a sale? Some clubs in football think they do and that’s why we’ve seen the Tino Livermento situation where City keep pecking away there.

“They think Newcastle will have to do something. Newcastle say they don’t, but let’s see how that progresses. Again that may be where it ties in our Joelinton story would if Newcastle have got to sell someone big, do you sell Joelinton to Saudi Arabia?"

Gordon has recorded 22 goals and 23 assists in 106 games for Newcastle.

A look at Arsenal and Liverpool's first five 2025-26 Premier League fixtures

Arsenal challenged Liverpool for the Premier League title but eventually finished 10 points behind them. Arne Slot won the title in his first season in England, while the Gunners finished second three years in a row. They also completed five years without a major trophy.

Hence, Mikel Arteta will be looking for another title challenge in the 2025-26 Premier League season and start well. However, they have some tough fixtures to start their campaign.

Arsenal will face Manchester United at Old Trafford in their first game on August 17. They will then host Leeds United on August 23 before facing Liverpool at Anfield on August 30. They will host Nottingham Forest on September 13 before welcoming Manchester City a week later.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will start their Premier League title defense with a home clash against Bournemouth on August 15. They will then face Newcastle United at St. James' Park on August 23 before the Arsenal clash a week later. They will face Burnley at Turf Moor on September 13 before hosting Everton in the Merseyside Derby on September 20.

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More