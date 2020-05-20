Mourinho and Beckham during the tour

David Beckham was given a personal tour by Jose Mourinho around the most expensive stadium in the English Premier League (EPL). Beckham, in his capacity as the global ambassador of AIA, was taken around to have a look at the facilities at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. This video was one among a series of videos released by AIA about Spurs. This holds special significance for Beckham as this would have been his local Premier League club, as a kid who grew up in North London.

🎬 𝗠𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗵𝗼 & 𝗕𝗲𝗰𝗸𝗵𝗮𝗺: 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝟮𝟰 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹



Earlier this season, @AIAGroup_Press brought together Jose and David Beckham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to talk preparations, mental wellness and healthy lifestyles.#AIASpurs ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/3vFxTBETM0 — Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡) (@SpursOfficial) May 20, 2020

Stadium tour of Premier League's most expensive stadium

General Views of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after events postponed due to Covid-19

Beckham and Mourinho's first stop on the tour around the facility was the dressing room. They highlighted the massive changes between the facilities during Beckham's English Premier League (EPL) playing days and now. Mourinho also goes on to discuss how tactics delivery has changed since then. He says that now tactics are delivered through the touchscreen unlike the pen and paper used in Beckham's Premier League years. He says that the setpieces are especially focussed upon before the players walk out.

Mourinho then takes the former Real Madrid star to the dining hall where the players have their pre-match meal. Here, the Englishman goes on to state how the Premier League has changed especially in terms of the mental aspect, recovery, physical conditioning, diet regulation and sleep patterns. He says that these aspects have further improved the quality of play in the EPL.

Beckham is then led into the coaches/managers suite where Mourinho says he prepares his blood and thunder speeches. He also goes on to add how what he comes up within that room could make or break the players' mentality while stepping onto the pitch for a Premier League game.

After which, they meet Spurs' Chairman, Daniel Levy, in the corridors of the complex. Here, the former Manchester United winger says that he thought he had it lucky in his Premier League playing days but he's happy to see that he's turned out wrong.

They then go to the mini-gym where Mourinho says that Beckham is lucky.

"I have to say again you are lucky because you are one of the few guys that I see after their playing career and you [still] look like a player. The majority of guys, they have problems in here [in the back], problems in their knees, problems in their ankles."

Mourinho also goes on to add how the current players will be different in retirement.

"You will see these guys [the current players], when they finish their career it will be different."

The pair then walk out onto one of the best Premier League pitches when Mourinho says:

"If you (the players) don’t enjoy walking there, I am in trouble, I am in trouble."

Beckham adds the fact that he had goosebumps when he walked out onto the pitch. To which Mourinho replies that the players forget everything when going out onto the pitch, they forget everything the pressure, the facilities, everything and will be focussed on only winning.

Spurs' state of play in the Premier League at the start of the lockdown

Tottenham Hotspur Training Session before COVID-19 Lockdown

Spurs have endured a wretched season thus far in the Premier League. They are languishing down in 8th in the EPL table, two points behind Sheffield United with an extra game played and one point ahead of Arsenal. They are, at the time of writing, barely inside the European places pending Man City's ban. They will be looking to roar back and regain lost momentum in their hunt for Europa League football.