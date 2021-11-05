Premier League legend Alan Shearer picks between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been at the top of the game for almost two decades, establishing a fierce rivalry that has never been witnessed before. Given the tremendous success both superstars have enjoyed over the years, it comes as no surprise that they continue splitting opinions of many.

Premier League legend Alan Shearer is the latest footballing figure to jump on the eternal debate. The former Newcastle United forward has placed Lionel Messi ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate.

The former Newcastle forward was asked 30 questions by Gary Neville on Sky Sports to celebrate the 30 goals Shearer scored for England during his playing days. As part of the questions, he was asked to pick between Messi and Ronaldo and he simply replied: '"Messi".

Alan Shearer was a force to be reckoned with during playing days in the Premier League. The forward plied his trade in the English top flight throughout his professional career, representing Southampton, Blackburn and Newcastle United.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet The score is 1-1. You have a last-minute penalty to win the game. Who are you choosing to take it?



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Alan Shearer

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Frank Lampard

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Matt Le Tissier

🇮🇹 Alessandro Del Piero

🇧🇷 Ronaldinho

🇳🇱 Ruud van Nistelrooy

🇫🇷 Zinedine Zidane



Shearer is the all-time scorer in Premier League history, with a whopping 260 goals and 65 assists to his name in 441 appearances. The legendary striker also had a decent career at international level, bagging 30 goals in 63 games for England.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo still firing on all cylinders

The debate for is the better player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will go on for years

Despite being in their mid-thirties, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have shown no signs of slowing down. The two legends are still going strong with their respective clubs and countries, reminding us of their greatness with their incredible performances and achievements.

Lionel Messi was the star of the summer as he led Argentina to claim Copa America in style. The playmaker had a record-breaking tournament, finishing with the highest number of goals and assists as well as being named the best player in the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo also had a tournament to remember at the European Championship. The attacker won the prestigious Golden Shoe, courtesy of his six goals for Portugal in the competition. He's also had a decent start to the new campaign, bagging nine goals in 11 games since returning to Manchester United this summer.

