Premier League panel claims decision to award Newcastle's goal in 1-0 win over Arsenal was right, questions 2 other decisions in same fixture

The Premier League's independent key match incidents panel has deemed that Anthony Gordon's goal during Newcastle United's clash against Arsenal was rightfully awarded, according to ESPN. The panel, however, has concluded that two other wrong decisions were made during the fixture.

Gordon scored the solitary goal of the match in the 64th minute at St. James' Park on November 4. There were three different controversial incidents leading up to the goal, which were checked by VAR.

Gordon was checked for offside and the ball was checked for being out of play before Joe Willock whipped in a curling cross into the area. Finally, Joelinton's shove on Gabriel Magalhaes before Gordon put the ball to the back of an empty net was also reviewed for a potential foul.

However, the panel has concluded that the goal was correctly awarded to the Magpies. The panel, though, has decided that Kai Havertz should have been sent off for his rash challenge on Sean Longstaff in the 36th minute. They have also decided that Bruno Guimaraes should have been given marching orders as well for elbowing Jorginho.

Arsenal suffered their first loss in this season's Premier League against Newcastle. The Gunners are currently fourth with 24 points from 11 games while Eddie Howe's side are sixth with 20 points.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's rant at VAR after Newcastle defeat

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta didn't mince his words after the game against Newcastle as the Spaniard launched a scathing attack aimed at VAR. He termed the result of the game as a 'disgrace'.

Arteta questioned how Gordon's goal was allowed and pointed fingers at the standard of officiating. Speaking to the media after the disappointing defeat at St. James' Park, Arteta said (via Fabrizio Romano X):

"The result should not be what it is! It’s a disgrace. It’s embarrassing what happened. How this goal stands, in the Premier League… this league we say is the best in the world. I have been 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed.”

Arsenal bounced back from the defeat in style, defeating Sevilla 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League on November 8. Arteta's side will return to action on November 11 as they take on Burnley at home. Vincent Kompany's team are 19th in the table with four points from 11 games.