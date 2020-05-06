The Premier League is unlikely to resume anytime soon

The Premier League is unlikely to resume in the near future amidst growing fears of the coronavirus, the Athletic have confirmed. As per the report, the Premier League Doctors Group (PLDG) have compiled a comprehensive 100-point list of potential risks, including insurance, testing of players and possible transmission of the virus through sweat.

Players from all 20 top-flight clubs were scheduled to return to training on 18th May by virtue of the Premier League Project Restart initiative, with the games scheduled to resume from early June. However, all plans have been halted for the time being after the interventions of the PLDG.

In stark contrast to the Premier League, the Bundesliga has been tipped to resume this month, with Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel expected to make an official announcement later today.

The Bundesliga will be allowed back but not immediately. Government requires a two week quarantine for all teams. Earliest return on May 22, might even be 29. More on @TheAthleticUK soon. — Raphael Honigstein (@honigstein) May 6, 2020

The decision has divided opinion amongst the footballing fraternity, as three staff members from FC Koln were confirmed to have contracted the virus last week. Nevertheless, the German Football League (DFL) announced on Monday that a total of 1,724 tests had been conducted on players and staff over the past week, with ten individuals testing positive for Covid-19.

Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to make a decision today.

Football has been suspended in the continent since mid-March, and recently, France and Netherlands decided to cancel the remainder of their league seasons. While Paris Saint-Germain were crowned champions and the Ligue 1 table was finalized based on the league standings at the time, the Eredivisie confirmed that the 2019-20 season has been abandoned and will not have a champion.

There is unwavering support from all 20 Premier League clubs to resume the season when it is safe to do so, but it remains unlikely that the English top-flight will move towards a restart anytime soon.

Premier League in neutral venues?

Several ideas have been suggested in recent weeks, including the usage of neutral venues to play out the remainder of the games.

Amidst all the chaos, the Premier League remain committed to completing the season, after UEFA confirmed in a statement last month that voiding the current season is not a viable solution for any of Europe's top-five leagues.

Voiding the current season will be particularly excruciating for Liverpool and Sheffield United among others. While Jurgen Klopp's record-breaking side are a staggering 25 points clear in the Premier League summit and just two wins away from domestic kingship, the Blades are in pursuit of European football for the first time in their history.

Liverpool's anxious wait for their coronation is expected to continue.

Additionally, abandoning the season could also deny Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion promotion to the top-flight, with the two sides well-positioned to play Premier League football as things stand.

The Bundesliga's return could set a precedent for the rest of Europe to follow suit, with safety regulations and mental health of the players also a topic of discussion as things stand. No decision is expected to be made in the coming days, but the football hiatus in England looks set to continue for the time being.